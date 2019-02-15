Don't worry if your Feb. 14 plans don't involve leaving the couch — even the first family is keeping it low-key. According to Page Six, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's Valentine's Day plans won't be doing anything fancy, just "hanging out." After all, Kenny G. doesn't have time to perform in everyone's living rooms.

"I’m probably more of a fisherman than I am a romantic, not to say that you can’t do both," Trump Jr. told Page Six, adding that he and Guilfoyle were planning a quiet dinner at a restaurant. "We’re just going to hang out. We’re all traveling a lot over the coming weeks so we’re going to do a nice calm thing, just the two of us."

In honor of the holiday, Guilfoyle tweeted out a link to the Page Six feature, though Trump Jr. took a different approach. "Happy Valentines Day. Here’s my card to all of my followers," Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram, posting a pink, grade school-style Valentine that reads "I want you on my side of the wall" above a photo of the president pointing and smiling.

This is Trump Jr.'s and Guilfoyle's first Valentine's Day as a couple, since they officially announced their relationship in June. The reveal came shortly after Trump Jr.'s separation from Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children.

Guilfoyle, a former assistant attorney general and Fox News pundit, has also been married a couple times, including for a spell to California governor Gavin Newsom. According to Town & Country magazine, she and Trump Jr. have been in each other's orbits for at least a decade before they began dating.

Since then, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have been fairly public about their relationship, showing off fishing trips on Instagram and attending the State of the Union together earlier this month. "She’s actually doing quite well [at fishing]," Trump Jr. explained to Page Six during New York Fashion Week. "She’s even been out with me down to Texas with some of my buddies there."

Guilfoyle, who told Page Six she grew up fishing with her father and brother every summer in Ireland, apparently more than stacks up against Trump Jr.'s guy friends. "They all go, 'Hey, it’s a guy camp, are you sure she’s going to be OK?'" Trump Jr. told the outlet. "I’m like, 'Don’t worry, boys, I’m making you sign a waiver. She’s going to destroy all of you.'"

Guilfoyle has apparently been inside the Trump orbit for awhile — she was reportedly considered for the jobs of press secretary and communications director back in 2016. Since she left Fox News, Guilfoyle has joined the first family's campaigning machine, alongside Trump Jr., his siblings, and his sister-in-law, Lara Trump. She also accepted the role of vice chairwoman at America First Action, a pro-Trump political action committee, in July. Having Guilfoyle on the midterm campaign trail was a "win for the entire GOP," tweeted Trump Jr.'s spokeperson Andrew Surabian. "Kim is one of the most influential voices in the #MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd."