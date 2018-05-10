On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. is dating Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle. Us Weekly reported that a source close to the situation confirmed that the two are seeing each other, which was initially reported by celebrity gossip website Page Six on Wednesday. According to multiple sources that spoke with Page Six, both of them are having a nice time.

An anonymous source told Page Six, "Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company."

The reports arrive months after Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Without citing the reason for parting ways, the couple released a joint statement at the time saying,

After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.

You might get a clue of Guilfoyle's interest in the president's son simply by looking at her Twitter activity. Both personalities follow each other on the social network while Guilgoyle's "likes" section shows that she frequently "hearts" Trump Jr.'s tweets.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Page Six reported that that new couple was seen at a recent gathering for America's newly-appointed ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. Both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were seen along with conservative commentator and journalist Bill O'Reilly, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as well as Fox News' Martha MacCallum and Greg Gutfeld.

At the event, Trump Jr. congratulated Grenell and said, "I look forward to you [Richard] going there, because every time ... I read about what is going on there and everywhere else, I don’t know if I’m reading a newspaper or if I’m reading the Onion. I look forward to seeing someone who is not afraid to speak up and fight for what’s right."

Guilfoyle, who hosts the conservative panel show The Five on Fox News, seems to be no stranger to being surrounded by powerful political and social figures. The conservative television news anchor was first married to the CEO of Villency Design Group, Eric Villency, for three years and then to present California Gov. Gavin Newsom for four years.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

News about Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle dating each other arrives two months another report that may have surprised some observers at the time. In March, Page Six reported that Trump Jr. and former girl group Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day had an extra-marital affair in 2011. Neither Trump Jr. nor O'Day commented on the report that said the reported affair took place while Celebrity Apprentice was being filmed.

In the same month, Us Weekly reported that O'Day might have given a hint about the reported relationship with Trump Jr. in her remixed version of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know." It's a pretty intense song, too.

The remixed cover contains passionate lyrics like "Now and then I think of when we were together. Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie" and "You can get addicted to a certain kind of madness. You’d love to be a man; your life just won’t allow. You said that was the reason for your pain." No public statements or comments were made by O'Day or Trump Jr. on the Us Weekly report.

Now that Us Weekly has confirmed Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. are dating each other, curious people can finally rest knowing that the president's son is back in the dating pool.