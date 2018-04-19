He may not be as big a social media celebrity as his dad, but Donald Trump's oldest son certainly has his own fans too. Donald Trump Jr. posted an Instagram screenshot of a DM from one such fan, and as you might imagine, things got kind of awkward.

The fan wrote via DM that he followed Don Jr. on Instagram because he thought it would be "fun" to hate him. Instead, the follower became a "huge fan" of Don Jr. as both a father and American citizen. He went as far as to call Don Jr. an inspiration, encouraging him to continue persevering and staying a "great father."

Touched by the kind words, Don Jr. decided to turn the private praise into a public one — hashtagged #wednesdaywisdom. With the fan's permission, he took a screenshot of the message along with his response, then shared it on his public Instagram account. "It would be pretty cool if social media could actually be more social. Wouldn’t it?" Don Jr. wrote on the post, which collected more than 40,000 likes in just two hours.

Immediately after Don Jr. shared the DM of someone singing his praise, Trump fans jumped into the comments to pad it with even more praise. "That’s amazing! Wish these conversations could always go this way," wrote one commenter.

Take a scroll through Don Jr.'s Instagram feed and you'll find plenty of pics of him spending time with his five kids, ages 3 to 10. Recent posts show him chopping wood, playing sports, and snuggling with his children. His soon-to-be ex-wife Vanessa Trump, a former model, keeps a lower profile on social media — she tweets occasionally and keeps her Instagram private. "I'm a Mother of 5 amazing kids. My children are my life!" reads her Twitter profile.

The parents are reportedly focusing on their children after Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. last month. Don Jr. and Vanessa confirmed the divorce in a joint statement to Page Six, a celebrity gossip site.

After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.

The pair married in 2005. After announcing their separation, the couple took their kids to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the Trumps' private resort, for Easter vacation. Vanessa has continued to keep a low profile, tweeting a few photos of her children since the divorce news broke, but Don Jr. has been more active in the public eye. Interspersed with pics of his kids, Don Jr.'s Instagram account is littered with hunting pictures, as well as political posts that often target the media. He also posts Fox News quotes and memes that either glorify President Trump or slam Trump's opponents. Like dad, Don Jr. uses Twitter as his vehicle to attack journalists for doing their job and dismiss reputable news sources as "fake media."

Don Jr. has also used his kids in his political posts, such as this one about taking away his daughter's Halloween candy to teach her a lesson:

Although sources for Page Six claim Vanessa was unhappy with Don Jr.'s inflammatory social media habits, a spokesperson for Vanessa says otherwise:

Vanessa is very protective of her five children, as anyone would be, especially those in the public eye. That said, any claims that she is unhappy with Don posting photos of their children on social is not true. In fact, Vanessa is usually the first to ‘like’ the posts that he shares. Don is a wonderful and very involved father.

While Don Jr. is posting screenshots on Instagram, he's also dodging the biggest story that's been swirling around him lately: his rumored affair with pop singer Aubrey O'Day, a Celebrity Apprentice contestant. O'Day, Don Jr., and Vanessa have yet to publicly confirm or deny Don Jr.'s alleged infidelity.