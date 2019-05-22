The Trump family is no stranger to book deals. The Art of a Deal from the president and Ivanka's Women Who Work have helped curate their personal (and now political) brands. Next in line, according to Politico's Playbook, is the oldest Trump child who will have a book out late this year. Center Street Books will be printing Donald Trump Jr.'s book on politics and the MAGA movement, the outlet reported.

The new book news seemed to be confirmed by Center Street Books' Twitter account, which quote tweeted Politico and wrote, "NEW BOOK ALERT‼️ Who’s ready for Donald Trump Jr.’s book?" Bustle reached out to the Trump Organization and the publisher for comment. Center Street Books is an imprint of Hachette and focuses on nonfiction books on conservative politics and the military, according to its website.

The announcement led to the hashtag #DonJrBookTitles to trend on Twitter, with many making fun of the president's eldest by sharing ideas for a title such as Unfortunate Son and Crime & No Punishment being shared by a number of prominent Twitter users.

Ivanka even weighed in on the hashtag. "When #DonJrBookTitles is trending on Twitter...@EricTrump @LaraLeaTrump @TiffanyATrump @kimguilfoyle and I are having some fun with this one!" she wrote.

News of Trump Jr.'s book deal appears to be a turnaround; just last year, Forbes reported that publishers weren't interested due to the Mueller investigation that was going on at the time.

More to come...