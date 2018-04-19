Dr. Pimple Popper's New Body Acne Line Is Here, So You Can Avoid Actually Having To Be Her Patient

You know those videos that show all the big, gnarly zits being popped? Well, there's now a foolproof way to not end up in them. Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, created her own skincare line, so you can treat your body acne right at home. The line of skincare items is meant to combat acne developed from an active lifestyle. That way you don't have to end up as one of her patient, because ouch.

Body acne is not ideal, but it happens to a lot of the population. According to AcnEase, out of the 60 million people who have acne, 60 percent of the population sees acne other places than just their face. There's also a correlation in how active you are and body breakouts and blackheads, which is what Dr. Pimple Popper is trying to combat.

You might know her as the doctor that videotapes herself popping pimples in her office — hence, her nickname — but Dr. Lee has branched out to create her own skincare line. Called SLMD, the line consists of Acne Body Wash, Acne Body Spray, Clarifying Treatment, Daily Moisturizer, Facial Moisturizer, and a Spot Treatment.

This line isn't just for the acne on your face, but all over your body. With innovative products, a few staples, and brand new ways to apply product, this line is a staple for anyone looking to keep their skin clear come summer and beyond.

Courtesy SLMD

While some of the products have been available, the all-over body items are new additions. Dr. Lee created the products to have 2 percent salicylic acid to unclog pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, and act as an anti-inflammatory. These were specifically created for people who live an active lifestyle. They can be used before or after a work or every day in between.

According to the press release, these products are available right now on the SLMD website. The Body Wash rings in at $35 and the Body Spray is $38. While that is a whole lot more than the typical body items, this one dos a whole lot more. Not only do these products banish breakouts, but they also prevent breakouts from happening.

Because you can buy them right now, you'll be more than ready to wear those low cut tops and backless shirts in time for summer. These products are also permanent to the website, so you don't have to worry about them going anywhere.

Courtesy SLMD

According to the HelloGiggles review article, these products really work too. While the ingredients are great for battling acne, it's the product design that makes this one stand out. The Body Spray has a 360 degree spray, so you don't have to make someone spray it on for you. You can use the product upside down or from any angle that you need to.

"My favorite part was that it was so easy to use, because if you have bacne, you know how difficult it can be to contort yourself into a position to apply a treatment/pop your blemishes," HelloGiggles reporter Allie Flinn writes in her review. "With this, you simply spritz it on."

The products deep clean pores and fight white and blackheads too. SO no matter what type of acne you have, these products were pretty much made for you. Because if there's anyone that knows what you need, it's Dr. Pimple Popper.

SLMD

All of the products are available to buy individually and in different sets on the SLMD website. Getting an appointment with Dr. Lee is pretty much impossible, but this is the next best thing to making your acne go away.