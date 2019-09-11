There's likely not a more famous dermatologist than Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper. The skin specialist has amassed an incredible social media following, stars in her own television show, and recently launched a skin care line now. Now, fans can get a look at Dr. Pimple Popper's night skin care routine, and one of her helpful tips may change your own regimen.

In a video for Harper's Bazaar's "Got To Bed With Me" series, Dr. Lee reveals the steps she takes at night to take care of her skin. From taking off her makeup to applying a lip treatment, viewers get the full run down of the products she uses and how she utilizes them, but one moment comes as a bit of a surprise — and that's how she applies deodorant.

According to Dr. Lee, deodorant should be applied at night, and she has an excellent point as to why that is (she is a doctor, after all). Dr. Lee says after she cleanses her face and uses a hyaluronic acid serum, she allows her products to soak in while applying deodorant. Yes, at night. According to the dermatologist, your sweat glands become dormant in the evening which means that your product can be more effect as it can absorb better. For her, that means deodorant is a night-time, not a day-time, process.

Harper's BAZAAR on YouTube

Dr. Lee is far from alone in choosing to apply her deodorant at night, and she's got fellow doctors that back her up. According to Byrdie who spoke with dermatologist Dr. Ellen Marmur, night time is ideal when it comes to antiperspirants because your sweat glands are more active in the morning, and this prevents ingredients (like aluminum) from penetrating deeper into the skin where it needs to go.

For some, this may sound scary as rumors of a link between aluminum in antiperspirants and cancer have previously been made. However, these are refuted by doctors. According to Dr. Ranella Hirsch who spoke with Allure regarding the topic, larger studies have been done that don't indicate antiperspirants to be linked with toxicity. The same was stated by Dr. Honore Lansen who spoke with PopSugar. Dr Lansen explained that while she understands the misconception that something so close to the breast could cause cancer, it's not possible for the ingredients to be absorbed into the blood stream or lymph nodes and moved into the breast tissue, even after shaving.

Of course, being one of the most popular experts on skin, the deodorant trick wasn't the only wisdom Dr. Lee imparted in the video. She revealed that she uses not one but two cleansers which she alternates. She states that her skin is both dry and prone to dark spots, and because of this she uses a hydrating cleanser (CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser) on one day, and then the following, she'll use an exfoliating acid cleanser (her own brand's SLMD Salicylic Acid Cleanser).

If you want to know more of Dr. Lee's secret in her nighttime routine, check out her full video from Harper's Bazaar. After all, no one knows skin like a dermatologist.