Started from the bottom, now Drake's here, setting records for playing video games. While you may have been sleeping, Drake was busy making history on Twitch, a live-streaming gaming platform. And Twitter couldn't handle Drake's gaming skills — or the fact that he stans for pineapple pizza.

In the early hours on Thursday, Drake tweeted that he was "playing fort nite with @ninja," a popular account on Twitch. That tweet led many fans to check out Drake's gaming skills on Fortnite: Battle Royale, a multiplayer game inspired by the 2000 Japanese movie Battle Royale which has people competing to be the last one standing, Hunger Games-style. In fact, so many fans tuned in that Polygon reported Drake's 50-minute live-streaming session under the name @TheBoyDuddus earned over 635,000 concurrent viewers, surpassing the previous non-tournament record of 388,000 viewers.

Drake's been clear about only loving his bed and his momma, but, sorry, it seems that he's going to have to add Twitch to that list. His debut showing was, according to Polygon, also profitable for Ninja, né Tyler Blevins. The Twitcher reportedly gained "more than 90,000 subscribers, which accounts for a total of at least $250,000 a month in revenue for Ninja." Let's just assume this was God's plan.

For those that missed Drake's Twitch debut, he wasn't the only rapper playing. Travis Scott, a.k.a. Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, joined in, likely helping in getting those record-breaking views.

Drake used the John Wick avatar as his character, which means he was repping for Keanu Reeves, a fellow Canadian. He also admitted that he's been playing Fortnite while working on his new album in Miami and is a fan of Ninja. Knowing this, fans couldn't help but make some suggestions for Drake's upcoming album cover, which is basicallyViews From The Fortnite.

Drake also confirmed he's a vegetarian who likes his pizza topped with pineapple. Who knew?

Also, who knew how excited fans would get watching Drake play video games? Fans were quick to commemorate this event in less than 280 characters.

Not to mention bringing out some classic "Hotline Bling" memes to celebrate the fact that, when Ninja needed help, Drake was there for him, offering some weapons support.

Even his label, Young Money tweeted a Drake pun, writing: “Most concurrent streams on @Twitch, but how long did it really take me?” @Drake, probably." And he might have been able to earn even more, but Ninja said at the end of the session that Drake had to go pack for a flight. That right there is why you don't leave your packing until the last minute.

Keeping things very on brand, Scott reportedly quoted Drake's new track which made a few fans go crazy. "Drake just revived Travis Scott and he said 'God's Plan,'" one person tweeted. "2018 is wild."

While another wrote, "Travis Scott saying 'God’s plan, let’s get it' after Drake revives him in Fortnite has to be the greatest thing I have ever witnessed."

Some couldn't help but notice any interesting pop culture trend happening. "Drake playing Fortnite on Twitch. Kim Kardashian posting anime to her Instagram. Michael B Jordan saying he likes anime in an interview," another gamer tweeted. "2018 is a good year for the culture."

It even had Chrissy Teigen coming up with some gaming ideas of her own. She tweeted, "Would anyone like to watch me shake trees on animal crossing?" After Drake got that many views, it's possible Teigen could make a lot of money with this.

Drake might go down as a Twitch G.O.D., but, overall, it was a pretty good week for Aubrey Graham. Billboard reported that "God's Plan" was No. 1 on the Hot 100 for the seventh week in a row. And, according to Nielsen Music via Billboard, the track has now "logged seven of the top 10 streaming weeks ever."

Of course, all of this shouldn't be that surprising. Drake already told us, "Last name 'ever,' first name, 'greatest." And he's proving it once again by not only taking over the Billboard charts, but the gaming world. Once again, he's the one to watch, quite literally.