You hear that? That's the sound of your beloved cotton candy grapes shaking. The sound of the iconic "Grapple" getting knocked out of its stool in the spotlight. The sound of every fruit in the produce aisle weeping, knowing that they will never amount to the glory of rose strawberries and raspberries — which is not just a bunch of nonsense words I ripped out of your wildest daydreams, but a legitimate thing that Driscoll's just released out into the undeserving world.

While we all catch our breath I will go ahead and explain to you what a "rosé berry" is, so you can go ahead and add it to your summer lexicon on a permanent basis. Driscoll's rosé berries are "blush colored strawberries and raspberries bred for their unique color and aromatic flavor," per the press release, and per my human eyes, they are the exact pastel millennial pink that I want hand painted in the linings of my Instagram trash heart. They're limited edition, described as "high flavor," and were developed by a "team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists." (And, obviously, by the will of every millennial who has every uttered the words, whether ironically or unironically, "Rosé all day.")

"Driscoll’s brand promise is to consistently delight consumers with the freshest, most delicious berries, and the release of Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch does just that,” said Fran Dillard, senior director, brand and product marketing at Driscoll’s, in a press release. “It’s taken a long time to perfect these offerings — not only for the trend-forward color and desirable texture but for the superior taste.”

Driscoll's

So what exactly does a rosé berry taste like? Per Driscoll's, they taste like "sweet, peachy flavor paired with a soft floral finish," drawing inspiration from the rosé after which they were named, and also creating the dream fruit to complement said glass of rosé.

However, much like rosé season, these berries are both sweet and fleeting — per Driscoll's, because the growing season for these berries is so short, they're limited edition from June through September. And for the sake of not tearing apart the produce aisle of every grocery store known to humans, Driscoll's has helpfully posted the retailers currently carrying the berries on its website.

In addition to the rosé berries, Driscoll's will also be releasing another limited edition variety of berries called Sweetest Batch. While these berries aren't as flashy on the outside, they'll pack a powerful punch on the inside — per the Driscoll's website, they were "specially picked for their particularly sweet flavor."

Driscoll's

"With Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch, we've introduced a premium new product that offers a depth of flavor variety remarkably different than anything else in the category," said Naomi Sakoda, Driscoll's product marketing manager, in a press release. "Our team has worked tirelessly to offer the flavor-forward, highly enjoyable berries consumers have come to expect from Driscoll's."

Here's to yet another summer of rosé everything from our head to toes, by the power of Carly Rae Jepsen's entire discography, by the will of our 12 pairs of neon sunglasses, by Netflix's summer rom-com lineup's grace.