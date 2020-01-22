Drop Everything — Huda Beauty Is Launching At Boots

Huda Beauty is one of the biggest brands of our generation. Built from the ground up by internet beauty sensation Huda Kattan, it has captured the hearts of makeup enthusiasts everywhere. The brand has gone from strength to strength in the past couple of years, and has even launched its own pop up store in Covent Garden. And now it is set to become even more accessible, as Huda Beauty is launching in your local Boots store reaaaal soon.

Yep, it's the news we've all been waiting for: Huda will be joining the likes of competitor Fenty Beauty, along with other Boots newcomers such as The Ordinary and Ole Henriksen. The brand is set to hit boots.com in just a matter of days, on 28 January 2020, and then will roll out in 80 stores nationwide from April onwards. The full collection will be available to shop online, while a selection will be hitting stores.

The incentive to order from Boots' website rather than other retailers is real, too; from 28 January, customers who buy two or more Huda products will receive a complimentary full-size Demi Matte Lip in Dayslayer (an amazing neutral hue), available while stocks last.

Speaking about this latest retail development, Kattan commented: "We’re super excited to be launching Huda Beauty in Boots. Boots are an incredible retailer and we are so thankful to them for their support and belief in our brand and vision."

Huda Beauty

She continued: "Our global expansion has been very quick and to now be partnering with Boots to bring Huda Beauty to the high street is both humbling and mind blowing! We’re so proud that we can truly spread the love across the UK & Ireland.”

Joanna Rogers, VP of Beauty at Boots, added: "We are continuously growing our beauty portfolio, so we're delighted to welcome HUDA to Boots. It is truly an iconic brand created with love, passion and expertise and I am very excited that we can make it more accessible for our customers to explore. Huda Beauty is the perfect brand for anyone who really loves beauty”.

This move comes just months after Huda Beauty launched an incredible galactic-inspired pop-up store in Covent Garden, which gave London residents and visitors the chance to experience the brand in full. The store was open for a month over the Christmas period.