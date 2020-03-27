Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid's Matching Outfits Are Peak 'Future Nostalgia'

Just when you thought you’d already listened to all your favorite playlists 100 times over since the beginning of quarantine, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia is here to save the day with some fresh tracks for your earbuds. Yes, the pop star just dropped her latest album and it’s bound to become the musical salve desperately needed in these trying times. In true Dua form, it’s filled with dance tracks that will get anyone up off the couch ⁠— no matter how long they’ve been laying there ⁠— and jumping around the living room like it’s Friday night at the club.

It goes without saying that Dua’s music is a lot like her fashion. The “Don’t Start Now” singer is always experimenting and approaching her wardrobe in daring, innovative ways. A true style chameleon, she has stepped out in everything from a psychedelic, 1960s-inspired skirt set to a super chic, all-white Alexander Wang ensemble. But she’s not alone in her sartorial adventures. Boyfriend Anwar Hadid (younger brother to supermodels Bella and Gigi) is stylish in his own right, too. Unsurprisingly, he’s often spotted effortlessly coordinating with whatever Dua happens to be wearing.

Could it all be an innocent coincidence? Perhaps, but no matter how you spin it: their couples style is peak Future Nostalgia (AKA timeless), whether they're attending New York Fashion Week or walking the Grammys red carpet. To commemorate Dua’s second album finally entering the world, enjoy some of the finest matchy-matchy looks from the ultra cool couple below.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

For starters, the tailoring on those pants looks eerily identical. And clearly, red and black is one of the couple's go-to color combos.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another fave combo: yellow and blue. Anwar's necklace perfectly complements Dua's playful graphic tee, and those yellow bottoms definitely belong to the same color tree.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Formalwear, but make it cool. Dua reinvents the red carpet dress by opting for a sleek two-piece, while Anwar adds his own flair with a subtle belt chain.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Oh look, another creative take on red carpet dressing. Anwar swapped the button-up for a graphic T-shirt, and Dua got experimental with, well, everything. Naturally, they both accessorized with necklaces.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Classic black and white gets an unconventional makeover. Between the thigh-high leather boots and harness, it's clear their style philosophy is all about embracing the unexpected.