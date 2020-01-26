We're knee-deep in awards season, and next up are the 2020 Grammy awards, which air Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS. Hosted by Alicia Keys, the show will see music's biggest artists go head-to-head for the industry's top honors; include presenters like Dua Lipa, Ava Duvernay, and Billy Porter; and feature performances by Ariana Grande, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, Tyler the Creator, and Rosalía, among others. If that sounds like something you don't want to miss but you don't have cable, you're not totally out of luck: there are actually a few ways to stream the 2020 Grammys — or at least keep up with the action.

Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

Before the main event starts at 8 p.m. ET, you can watch Entertainment Tonight's red carpet livestream on both the CBS and Recording Academy Twitter accounts. Cassie DiLaura and Alina Vission will be hosting from the carpet, where they'll talk to celebrities showing off their ~lewks~ for the night.

Catch the Ceremony on CBS All Access

If you don't have access to your local CBS channel, you can watch online with CBS All Access. If you're not subscribed, you can use a free trial.

Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV

You can also sign up for a streaming cable service like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or fuboTV, all of which have free trials.

TikTok

For a behind-the-scenes view, follow the Grammys TikTok account, @grammys for some bonus content.

Twitter

If all of that fails, you can still follow along vicariously on social media with the hashtag #GRAMMYs and catch everyone's reactions to Sunday night's big moments. Fortunately, some of the clips will likely be uploaded to YouTube the following morning, so you can catch up on anything you might have missed.

Now, all that's left to do is print out your voting ballots, mix the dip, and set out the chips for your viewing party.