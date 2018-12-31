There's a good chance you don't have cake that often. That's because it tends to come — or be baked yourself — as an entire cake, meant for a birthday or other special occasion. But, if you want cake just for you, that's where mug cakes come in, and Duncan Hines has a whole bunch of 'em. You don't even have to worry about gathering ingredients.

The Duncan Hines cakes were spotted in Giant by Bustle lifestyle editor Emma Lord, and it turns out the brand has a ton of options when it comes to these. And not only do they have mug cakes, but there are mug brownies, mug muffins, mug banana breads, mug pancakes (so, not really a pancake...), and Oatcups, which are meant for breakfast.

All of the options are part of the Perfect Size for 1 line, which are prepared in a mug in the microwave and take "about a minute." Each box contains four mix packets, so, four cakes. Depending on the flavor, the recipes call for water or milk to be added to the mix or, for some varieties, apple juice. They also don't have any artificial preservatives or flavors.

Duncan Hines has a lot of different toppings available for the mug cakes, as well, like frostings and "drizzles", which are more like syrups or sauces (for instance, chocolate syrup or caramel sauce).

Here are some the cakes (and other baked goods) and toppings Duncan Hines has available for your solo cake needs:

Mocha Cake

The Mocha Cake combines coffee and chocolate flavors and looks like it has little white chocolate pieces in it, too.

Confetti Cake

It's like a birthday party for one! Except less sad than that sounds...

S'mores Cake

You could buy graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows or you could just put some mix in a cup and be done with it.

Caramel Brownie

Moving on to a non-cake item, this is one of the three brownies Duncan Hines offers. There is also a Walnut Brownie and plain Chocolate Brownie.

Blueberry Muffin

And this is one of the breakfast options, which also include a Chocolate Chip Muffin, Banana Bread, and Cinnamon French Toast.

Vanilla Frosting

Here's a look at one of the toppings. The frostings also come in Strawberry, Chocolate, Cream Cheese, and Chocolate Hazelnut.

Caramel Drizzle

And this is one of the Drizzles. The other flavors are Chocolate, Apple Cinnamon, and Strawberry.

If you'd rather be a little more involved in your mug cake making, there are plenty of recipes available online. There's chocolate mug cake. There's Funfetti mug cake. There's this mug chocolate chip cookie. And if you really want to get fancy there's this single-serving cake that's made in a tuna can IN THE OVEN. Please do not put a tuna can in the microwave. Thank you.

No matter what you decide to go with, enjoy your single-serving cake eating, everyone. (And if you decide to go with a full-sized cake, good for you, too.)