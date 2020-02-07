Hedgehogs. They're prickly, sniffly, and cute AF. Who doesn't love them? So go figure they also make for an ideal option when it comes to sprucing up your home and Dunelm's new hedgehog range is almost too much to handle.

The great thing about grabbing a few new bits at your favourite homeware store is that it's a really affordable and easy way to give your home the spring time face lift it deserves. Just in time for real-life hedgehogs to come out of hibernation as well.

Dunelm's new range comes ahead of the premiere of the new Sonic: The Hedgehog film, which is being released in the UK on Feb 14. So it's fair to say that the prickly little beasts are kind of getting a lot of press at the moment. But did you know that they're an endangered species in the UK? According to a study undertaken by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) and People's Trust for Endangered Species, the nocturnal and reclusive creatures are vanishing from rural areas at record rates. With figures pointing at hedgehog populations being in rapid decline.

So, while you're perusing cute hedgehog homewares, or maybe even nipping to the cinema, why not take a minute to have a look on the BHPS website and see what you can do to help.