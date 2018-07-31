For the love of all things snack related, cheap, and easy to grab on-the-go, Dunkin' Donuts has announced its new $2 Dunkin' Run menu — and whether you’ve got a hankering for something salty, sweet, chewy, cheesy, or yes to all of the above, this new menu has you covered. Not only can you grab some of your favorite Dunkin' Donuts snacks for just two bucks, there is even a gluten-free brownie option for the gluten-free among us, because the allergy-ridden need brownies, too.

Per a recent press release, the Dunkin' Run menu items were selected to pair up with your favorite Dunkin' Donuts beverages, so feel free to blissfully nosh out on some perfectly buttery croissant style Donut Fries with your ever faithful morning Vanilla Chai Latte. Dunkin’s Donut Fries were just launched this past July 2 after testing markets in Boston for a few months prior, and they’re pretty much your perfect little morning pastry tossed in some cinnamon and sugar, and served up warm. If that doesn’t soothe an aching soul, I don’t know what will. In addition to the now super popular Donut Fries, the new menu boasts a bevy of additional $2 snacks to satisfy any on-the-run craving.

Here are some of the offerings you can look forward to on the Dunkin' Run menu:

Donut Fries

Per the Dunkin Donuts' press release, Donut Fries come five per order and are your perfect marriage of chewy to crisp, served all warm and buttery, and with a generous dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Ham & Cheese Roll-ups

For just two bucks you can get two orders of warm flour tortilla-wrapped ham and cheese snacks — a Dunkin' Donuts fave.

Pretzel Bites & Mustard

An order of Pretzel Bites & Mustard includes five salted pretzel pieces served warm with a spicy brown mustard.

Waffle Breaded Chicken Tenders

For the chicken and waffle fans among you, each order of the Dunkin' Run menu's waffle breaded chicken tenders comes with two "succulent chicken tenders" coated in sweet waffle batter, and served warm and crispy.

Fudge Brownie

Each tested and certified gluten-free brownie comes individually wrapped to prevent cross-contamination with gluten — making these fudgy brownies safe for those with celiac disease and the gluten intolerant alike. According to Dunkin's press release, the newly launched Fudge Brownie is the first gluten-free bakery item released by the mega donut chain. Perhaps this means more certified gluten-free offerings will be rolled out moving forward.

Dunkin' Donuts' U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Tony Weisman, said in a statement, "We know that the 'Dunkin' Run' is a daily part of many of our guest's lives [...] so we're excited to launch a new menu offering fresh ways to satisfy any craving, any time of day." Weisman also noted the importance of offering gluten-free options for those with medically prescribed food restrictions, and noted that the chain is excited to offer its first gluten-free product in the way of that chewy and super fudgy packaged brownie. It's clear that whatever your craving might be, the new Dunkin Run menu is sure to please.