If you can't get enough of Girl Scout cookies, Dunkin' Donuts has some mind-blowing news for you: Soon, you will be able to drink Girl Scout cookies. Or, well, you'll be able to drink Dunkin' Donuts coffees that, as part of an official partnership between the brand and Girl Scouts, will be flavored to taste like three of the world's favorite colorfully boxed cookies.

Dunkin' Donuts dropped the good news in a Facebook live event Feb. 23. In a press release about the coffees, the brand revealed that it will be bringing Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie-flavored coffees to its locations beginning Feb. 26. The special edition coffees will be available "at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide" through the end of May "for a sweet spring," the brand said.

If you weren't already thirsty — and hungry — Dunkin' Donuts' press release also offered up tantalizing descriptions of the incoming coffee flavors. Thin Mints coffee "features the classic cookie's combination of cool mint and decadent chocolate," Coconut Caramel "treats guests to the taste of toasted coconut together with creamy caramel," and with Peanut Butter Cookie, "Dunkin' Donuts has crafted its first-ever coffee featuring the flavor of mouth-watering peanut butter." Even better, the Peanut Butter Cookie coffee is apparently safe for folks allergic to peanuts.

The Girl Scouts flavors won't be limited to hot coffee, either. Dunkin' Donuts said the trio will be available in the "full lineup of hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate."

Patty Healy, senior director of integrated marketing at Dunkin' Donuts, said in the press release, "Our guests have come to expect and enjoy fun, innovative flavors from us, and what could elicit more smiles than the iconic taste of Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors in your favorite Dunkin' Donuts coffee? It's a natural fit and a powerful combination."

Healy added that Dunkin' Donuts franchisees are also "committed to fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of the Girl Scouts by welcoming local troops to sell cookies at their restaurants." According to the press release, more than 1 million Girl Scouts are expected to be selling cookies this year, and 100 percent of the cookie sales' net revenue "benefits the girls and their local council."

If thinking about these coffees is making you crave the cookies themselves, there's further good news: Cookie season officially started Jan. 3, which means cookies are already available for purchase from your local Girl Scouts. Doing so will fill your cupboard with deliciousness, but of course, it's important to remember Girl Scout cookies do more than satisfy mid-afternoon snack cravings and power late-night study sessions.

Barry Horowitz, chief revenue officer at Girl Scouts USA, said in Dunkin' Donuts' press release, "Not only do girls learn important business and entrepreneurial skills, but they put their earnings toward impactful community projects and leadership experiences."

USA Today noted that Dunkin' Donuts isn't the only brand to have partnered with the Girl Scouts recently. Girl Scout cookie-flavored Yoplait yogurts rolled out in December, with a roster of flavors that may sound familiar: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Caramel Coconut, according to USA Today. Branding strategy expert Rob Frankel told the publication that partnerships with brands like Dunkin' Donuts is about credibility.

"The reason why they'd want to do this is to expand product usage through cross-marketing with a brand-compatible partner whose audience is similar," he said. "Overlapping markets now expose each brand with the explicit endorsement of the other brand, which is really good. You have credibility."

And honestly, the cookie-and-coffee combo is just plain perfect. Drinkable Thin Mints? Yes, please.