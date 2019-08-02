Despite his intimidating size and stature, The Rock is actually a big softie at heart. Need proof? There's plenty of it. Just look at how much the Hobbs & Shaw star adores each of his three daughters. No matter how many movies he appears in over the course of his career, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's kids — Simone, 17, Jasmine "Jazzy" Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1 — are his forever leading ladies off-screen. The way he gushes over them on social media is almost too sweet to handle, but it'll make you love him so much more.

Johnson had Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, and has welcomed two more daughters into the world with his long-time girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His Instagram is overflowing with pictures of his favorite ladies, and the captions are usually pretty over-the-top endearing in the best possible way.

Take, for example, the time he flew from Miami to Los Angeles to spend Valentine's Day with Simone earlier this year. At the time, the actor shared a photo on Instagram of himself heading back from their visit on a private plane, where he was seated in front of a bowl of pasta and held a single red rose in one of his hands.

"Little sleep but so well worth our invaluable and fun father/daughter time," Johnson captioned the shot. "SO PROUD of her and that apple sure didn’t fall far from this tree ... A special Valentines and now excuse me while I get crazy and bring new meaning to the term 'mile high club' by goin’ to town on my chicken and pasta," he joked.

Yep, you read that correctly. The man flew nearly 3,000 miles to be with his eldest daughter on Valentine's Day. Go ahead and let out an audible "aww," everybody.

Of course, he's totally smitten with Jazzy, too, and it seems like the feeling is mutual. On June 23, Johnson posted a pick of himself and the three-year-old, whom he clutched in his lap while pouring some water. "I know how this dance goes with my lil’ Jazzy who clings to me like a spider monkey 24/7," he wrote. The star then described how much joy Jazzy gets from pretending to "steal" his water, and called their playful game "One of the many reasons I cherish my off days."

Last, but certainly not least, there's little baby Tiana Gia — the newest addition to their adorable family. Tiana Gia celebrated her first birthday back in April, and Johnson gave her a special shout-out with a daddy-daughter pic on his Instagram page.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our strong lil’ beauty, Tiana Gia," he captioned the pic, which showed her tiny hands holding tightly onto Johnson's fingers. "Get used to daddy’s hands kid," he added. "They’ll always have your back." Ugh, so cute. Such a proud and protective dad.

He may be a tough-talking action star on the big screen, but it's impossible to deny Johnson's sentimental side in real life when you see him dote on his daughters. Maybe one day they'll add a baby boy into the mix — for now, though, he's clearly content to be surrounded by a bunch of lovely ladies.