If you are crushing on an Earth sign and you want to help them like you back, there are some little things you can do to make that happen. As astrologer and writer, Joanna Madeline Moore, tells Bustle, "Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are tactile, sensual, nature-loving signs that crave security, stability and comfort." So the way to an Earth sign's heart is going to be a lot different than other zodiac signs.

According to Moore, Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) like being pursued with plenty of passion and drama. Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) like to be intellectually stimulated, so they're definitely the talkers and texters of the bunch. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces) are all about emotions and romance.

Earth signs are really grounded in their approach to love. When one is crushing on you, they'll take it slow. They'll want to get to know you before taking things to the next level. But once they're all-in, they're all-in for good. So it's no surprise that they'd want the same for you.

When it comes to winning an Earth sign over, it's all about simplicity. So here are some things you can do to get an Earth sign to fall for you.

1. Follow Through On Your Word Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Earth signs love routine and structure. "The more grounded and stable you are, the more attractive you become," astrologer Deniz Kilic, tells Bustle. This is especially true for Capricorns. The way to their heart is having a good head on your shoulders and a devotion to your career. If you can show an earth sign that you can offer them the stability they crave, they will likely be all in.

3. Be Respectful Of Their Time Earth signs are extremely efficient with their time and energy. So wasting their time is a definite no-no. According to Kilic, it's sure to get you on their bad side. "Show them that you're dependable and that they can rely on you," she says. "This is the way into their hearts."

4. Cook Them A Meal Andrew Zaeh for Bustle The way to a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn's heart is through their stomach. While they all have their little differences, their love of good food is one thing they all have in common. "They tend to love a good meal, especially if it's served to them," astrologer Dr. Elisa Robyn, tells Bustle. "While many love to cook, there's luxury in being served."

5. Get To Know Their Friends Earth signs love to be surrounded by good friends and love being in familiar places. "This can be home, but also a bar or restaurant where they're greeted by name," Dr. Robyn says. It makes them feel safe, secure, and comfortable. So if you want to win an Earth sign over, familiarize yourself with the people, places, and things that bring them comfort. They'll melt at the very fact that you made the effort to do so.

6. Be Affectionate Ashley Batz/Bustle Earth signs are all about touch and physical pleasure. "They tend to have a sensual side and love to hug," Dr. Robyn says. So stay close to them when you're together. Hold their hand, give them a quick kiss on the cheek, or place a hand on their arm, when you're having a conversation. They'll definitely take notice.