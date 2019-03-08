Easy.ink Tattoos Let You Try Out Custom Tattoos For 2 Weeks Before You Make Them Permanent

Tattoos are a commitment, but one company will let you play with ink without having to worry about its permanence. Easy.ink is a temporary tattoo company that is all natural and cruelty-free. The ink is made from organic fruit ink, and will last up to two weeks without the usual tearing or peeling of temporary tattoos. Specifically, the ink comes from the Jagua fruit, which has been used in body ornamentation in South America for centuries.

Easy.ink was founded in 2014 by two brothers, Arie Oz and Eran, who loved tattoos since they were kids. They wanted to give people a way to experiment with tattoos without the fear of commitment. If you take out the pressure of a long-lasting decision out of the equation, then more people will be willing to play with body art, opening up the field to a wider audience.

The tattoos come in a vast amount of designs, letting the shopper choose from astral tattoos to quote ink to whole sleeves. These aren't the tattoos you used to get from quarter machines as a kid, though. There's a little more nuance to the application than rubbing it on with a wet sponge.

Instead, you apply your chosen patch onto your skin, and rub it on gently. There is no water involved. The catch is that you have to leave it on your skin for up to eight hours before removing the patch.

After you take off the patch, your tattoo will darken over the next 24 to 48 hours. The brand warns that during that time your tattoo is still fresh, so you should be careful not to press it against other parts of your body or the ink will transfer. In that way, the temporary tattoo is a lot like henna.

Easy.ink also has freehand ink, which is what sets the brand apart from the other temporary tattoo companies. If you're planning on getting a tattoo but aren't sure how it will look on your body or if you will like the finished result, then you can get the Freehand Ink Kit.

Challenging the traditional approach of permanent tattoos, the kit includes an ink bottle, five different width plastic tips that will act as your needles, tracing paper, a ballpoint pen, a stick of deodorant, and the natural black ink. The stain is dark and realistic, and gives the look of a real tattoo.

This is also a great option for artists who love tattoos. This will allow people to play with multiple designs without taking up permanent real estate on their bodies. Put it on your arm, thighs, back, or hands, and know that you will have the space free in a couple of weeks to play with a new creation.

For example, one henna artist named Mary M. Ginkas has used the freehand ink to create her dreamy and roping henna designs. Drawing them down the lengths of women's bodies, Ginkas created beautiful tattoos that have a shelf life of two weeks.

But if you don't want to create your own designs, then don't worry. There are plenty of trendy tats you can get pre-made. Experiment with your aesthetic and see which you like best. You never know, this can inspire you to end up in a tattoo parlor in the end!