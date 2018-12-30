After the government released some 1,600 migrants in the city this week — hundreds at a time starting last Sunday, all without warning — El Paso's migrant shelters reached far beyond capacity. Now, relying temporarily on hotel rooms to house families, migrant advocates are calling on the government for a more permanent solution.

Ruben Garcia, the executive director of Annunciation House, the city's largest migrant shelter operator, told The Guardian that his organization has done all it can to find housing for families. Throughout the week, staff and volunteers worked into the night to find placements.

Large groups were released on Sunday, Dec. 23, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and on Thursday. The shelter operator, with its partners, has space for about 2,200 people and is looking to expand to about 3,000. Temporarily, families have been booked in hotel rooms — running about $150,000 a month. Now, though, with the Sun Bowl taking place on Monday, many of those rooms are booked.

Garcia says a system must be found to "ensure families are not released on the street." He told The Guardian that it is "unacceptable to release families with children, some of them very young children, to the street."

"That, we have to say, is a non-negotiable, that is simply not acceptable. Whatever logistics, whatever pressures may exist, we have got to find a system," Garcia told the paper.

Speaking with local media, Garcia underlined the fact that releasing so many migrants without warning was a departure from the past practices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Bustle has reached out to ICE and CBP for comment.

"I'm calling upon ICE and CBP to commit themselves to ensuring that — never again — will families be released to the streets," Garcia told local news channel KVIA ABC-7. "We hope that is something that will never again be implemented and left in the past."

