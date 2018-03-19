Tape is a popular beauty product and hack. The Biore Cleansing Pore Strips that yank out blackheads appear modeled after tape. Many beauty vlogers use tape as a contouring guide or to create symmetrical eyeliner flicks. Beloved budget beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics has launched Line & Define Eye Tape. One pack features two sheets of 20-branded strips for a total of 40 eyeliner guides meant for one-time use. A pack costs only $2 — so it's an incredibly affordable tool.

But more importantly, the art of the eyeliner flick just became a whole lot easier. You no longer have to "wing it" freehand when drawing your eyeliner wing!

The e.l.f Line and Define Eye Tape is safe for skin as long as it's used correctly. It's also latex-free.

You will get Insta-worthy wings and 'Grammable flicks. These strips also help to eliminate the need for tiny cotton swabs to fix makeup mistakes or worse — grabbing a makeup remover wipe and starting over.

Having to re-do your wing multiple times is a reality that black eyeliner lovers deal with. Sometimes, a bunk flick can be an indicator that your entire day is about to go off the rails or down the tubes. This hack-like tool makes your life and your liner much easier.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Cosmetics Line & Define Eye Tape, $2, elfcosmetics.com

Here's what a sheet of Eye Tape looks like. The brand's name appears on each strip, reminding you how much you love the brand and how effective its products are.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

The tape creates a barrier between your makeup and your skin. It acts as a guide to follow along with when creating angled or geometric smoky eyes or when attempting that even, fierce AF flick. It can also veritably catch powder shadow fallout.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

As is the case with any product or tool that you use in the delicate eye region, you should exercise the proper care and caution. You need to protect both the fragile skin surrounding the eyes, as well as your peepers themselves. Be sure to apply and remove the tape carefully so you don't damage skin or eyes or yank out lashes or brow hairs.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

From this vantage point, you can see how the Line & Define Tape provides a horizon and an exact line to trace. It's foolproof and you won't end up with a shaky line.

Voila! Once you gently remove the tape, all that's left behind is an expertly executed wing. You can use the Line & Define Tape with any eyeliner formula, from a felt-tip pen to a kohl pencil to a gel pot with a brush. It's also suitable as a "marker" for powder shadow that you don't to extend past a certain point.

Courtesy of Beautyblender

Beautyblender Liner Designer, $16, beautyblender.com

There are other eyeliner guides on the market. Beautyblender's Liner Designer is a flexible tool that can be used over and over again with proper cleaning and storage. It resembles a guitar pick and has three different sides. That way, you can play with the shape of your flick.

Courtesy of Beautyblender

The Liner Designer is meant to stay in place when gently pressed against clean skin, leaving both hands free to create the desired flick. It isn't sticky like the e.l.f. Line & Define Tape. It also requires a little maneuvering. But it works!

Courtesy of Beautyblender

In addition to serving as a wing guide, the Liner Designer can also be utilized as a mascara guard that prevents product from smudging onto the skin below eyes and lashes. No more raccoon eyes!

Either or both of these products are efficient tools that take the frustration out of the flick and while creating a cat eye or wowza wing.