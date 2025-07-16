When was the last time you actually sat down and did your makeup? Like, pulled up a chair, settled in front of a well-lit mirror, and painted on blush and mascara? Unless you were recently on Love Island — a reality show famous for its fully-equipped glam room — it’s probably been a hot minute. Or maybe never.

The slow, leisurely art of getting ready has largely slipped away due to busy schedules. But according to TikTok, there’s an easy way to bring it back: by carving out designated “vanity time” throughout the week. That means sitting at a vanity — aka the classic piece of furniture with drawers and a mirror — and doing your beauty routine like a Hollywood starlet.

On social media, creators are showing off their dreamy setups and gushing about the many benefits of having their beauty products in one place: It allows them to feel organized, get ready in peace, and creates space for a little me-time. Ahead, everything to know about the trend — plus tips for creating a vanity you’ll actually want to sit at.

The Art Of “Vanity Time”

Imagine how glamorous it would be to start your morning at a vanity. You could make an iced matcha, settle into a comfy chair — bonus points if you’re wearing a silky robe — and spend a few minutes pampering yourself before diving into the day. If you’re used to hovering over a bathroom sink or slapping on liner in the back of an Uber, this change of pace might feel luxurious.

With a vanity, all of your must-haves would be within reach, too. Think cups full of makeup brushes, a drawer with lipsticks organized by shade, and your perfumes all displayed on a silver tray. It would all be going down in front of a well-lit mirror that allows you to see your handiwork up close and personal. The thought of plucking your brows, applying lashes, or speckling on faux freckles with actual good lighting? It’s enough to give you goosebumps.

Vanities may be a functional piece of furniture, but they’re also delightfully princess-coded, especially when they look like this hot pink one from creator @stargirlltess. In her comments, someone said, “That’s my literal DREAM vanity.” Another wrote, “Omg it looks perfect, girl.”

Here’s the thing: Even if you aren’t super into makeup or glam, you can still live the vanity lifestyle. You might sit there in the morning to smooth on SPF or spritz on a fragrance, and then plop down again before bed to rub on hand cream or braid your hair. Or perhaps you’d use the cute station to do some breathwork or jot down a gratitude list. Think of it as a chic little self-care spot.

According to TikTok, vanity time is all about finding a moment to yourself, whatever that might look like.

How To Set Up A Vanity

If you want to see the vision come to life, you could create a vanity with items you likely already have. Creator @__sokvy’s is so posh-looking, and yet it’s just a desk with a vintage mirror on top. Instead of filling the drawers with files and pens, she filled hers with lip gloss — and just like that, it became a vanity.

How you decorate is 100% up to your personal taste. On the desktop, @__sokvy, for example, placed a lamp, vase, and trinket dish on one side and organized perfumes, pictures, and a cup full of lip liners on the other. The finishing touch? A tufted stool that looks regal enough for a queen. Vanity time is about treating yourself right, after all.

Of course, it’s also easy to pick up a vanity online or from a vintage home decor shop. On TikTok, creator @kylei.ann reviewed a cute one from Amazon that has a glass top, cabinet doors, and a lighted mirror. So glam.

It could be the perfect addition to your bedroom — especially if you’ve been craving a slower pace, a bit more luxury, and a self-care ritual that sticks. Vanity time checks all the boxes.