In the summertime, everything tends to get lighter and brighter, from your makeup to your clothes. Nail polish trends usually follow suit — think soft pinks, vibrant neons, and pearly whites. You know, shades that evoke a vacay-ready mindset.

Well, Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t follow rules. Just look at her style. The My Body author regularly rocks pieces once considered “cheugy,” including low-rise yoga pants, chandelier earrings, baggy basketball shorts, and floatie sandals. It’s only natural that the model goes against the grain with her beauty look, too.

Case in point? While promoting Too Much, the new Netflix series she stars in, Ratajkowski sported an unexpectedly moody nail polish color on her toes.

EmRata’s Black Pedicure

On July 16, the Inamorata founder wore four different ‘fits during the press tour. Each one had a totally different vibe — a white pantsuit, a teal snakeskin Gucci dress featuring a keyhole cutout, and black capris styled two ways: first with a playful peplum top, then with a white and blue baseball tee. The actor sported the same black strappy heels with each ensemble.

And her pedicure? Jet black.

Getty Images/Aeon / Contributor

Yes, she opted for the darkest hue possible in the middle of summer — a time when most folks are reaching for shades on the opposite end of the spectrum. It’s a bold choice that feels a bit grunge and anti-summer. But, as per usual, EmRata made it look cool.

Getty Images/XNY/Star Max / Contributor

Though she wore a sheer manicure, her black toenail polish popped — yet it coordinated perfectly with her shiny black heels. It also matched the black tones in her capris, the details on her snakeskin dress, and the sunglasses she wore with the white suit. You might think a black pedicure would look out of place in the middle of July, but Ratajkowski proved it can look as chic and sophisticated as any neutral.

The New Classics

For the past few months, minimalist nail polish colors have dominated the beauty zeitgeist.

Rather than traditional white, sheer, and nude hues, however, trends have evolved. Take, for example, “soap nails,” translucent “fruit water” manis, and iridescent “aurora nails.”

After seeing EmRata bring black into the mix, I’m thinking it deserves a spot in the new neutral club.