Five days after the New York Times released a report on former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku being paid $9.5 million to settle sexual harassment claims with CBS, the actor is speaking out for the first time. In an op-ed for The Boston Globe, Dushku detailed the alleged sexual harassment that she experienced from actor Michael Weatherly on the set of the CBS series Bull. In doing so makes a powerful statement about how victims are often discredited. (Bustle reached out to CBS and Weatherly's reps regarding Dushku's op-ed, but did not immediately receive a response.)

In the piece, published on Wednesday, Dec. 19, Dushku explained that she declined to be interviewed for the New York Times piece because she "wanted to honor the terms of my settlement with the network." Dushku wrote that she expected that Weatherly, along with the show's writer-producer Glenn Gordon Caron, would "also not respond per our settlement. Instead, "all commented to the Times in what amounted to more deflection, denial, and spin," she wrote.

Dushku wrote that Weatherly and Caron's responses to the Times report were "deceptive and in no way fits with how they treated me on the set of the television show Bull and retaliated against me for simply asking to do my job without relentless sexual harassment."

According to The New York Times, Dushku accused Weatherly of remarking on her appearance, joking about a "rape van," and making comments about a threesome, all of which was allegedly done in the presence of the cast and crew. These comments, according to the report, prompted Dushku to confront Weatherly about his behavior. Within days after confronting him, Dushku was suddenly written off the show — something that she alleged to be in direct retaliation for speaking up.

In an statement emailed to the Times, Weatherly apologized for his behavior. He wrote:

“During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script. When Eliza told me that she wasn’t comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza.”

But in her piece for The Boston Globe, Dushku questions Weatherly's statement. "This is not a 'he-said/she-said' case," she wrote. "Weatherly’s behavior was captured on CBS’s own videotape recordings."

Dushku also pointed out the tone of Weatherly's apology. "In explaining his bad behavior, Weatherly, who plays Dr. Bull, claimed I didn’t get his attempt at humor," she wrote. "That’s how a perpetrator rationalizes when he is caught."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.