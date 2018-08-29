On Tuesday August 28, Facebook Watch released the trailer for Sorry for Your Loss ahead of its scheduled debut at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and the rollercoaster ride of emotions couldn't be more heart-wrenching. The first look at the upcoming series offers a glimpse into the complexity of the grieving process and its many layers. Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh Shaw, a young widow dealing with the grief of suddenly losing her husband, the 10-episode drama has an amazing cast. Olsen is joined by Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran as her sister Jules, and the talented Janet McTeer as their mother Amy.

While the tragedy transforms every aspect of Leigh's life, losing her husband also guides her into the realization that there was a lot about him that she didn’t know. In the newly released trailer, Olsen's character, Leigh works to come to grips with the extreme sense of loss and emptiness she's been left with after his death, before ultimately coming to the realization that she's "just mad all the time."

Leigh addresses her feelings in the clip, saying:

"I hate how in the beginning, everyone wants to send you flowers. And then they stop calling and writing and doing nice things for you, because they're over it, and they expect you to be over it."

Jules— who is a recovering drug addict who's coming off a stint in rehab, according to the press release — points out that Leigh is in the midst of a "freefall" and thinks that the healing process isn't going to be an easy one for the young widow.

The series, created and written by Kit Steinkellner, is described as "simultaneously devastating and uplifting, with grounded, flawed characters desperate to find humor anywhere they can and dives into grief as an unavoidable, universal, transformative part of life," according to a press release for the series. The synopsis continues by sharing that Leigh's journey is a reminder that grief is not something to merely "endure, medicate away or muscle through, but an essential part of the human experience.”

Facebook Watch

Olsen, who is also an executive producer on the series, recently told Entertainment Weekly of her character: "She's a very type-A personality. She's a perfectionist at heart, and it's hard for people to take care of her." The social media series marks Olsen first foray into production and will cap off a great year for the actor, who also appeared as Scarlet Witch in the hugely successful Avengers: Infinity War film earlier this year.

The cast of Sorry For Your Loss is rounded out by The Get Down's Mamoudou Athie as Matt, Leigh's husband, and Fences' Jovan Adepo, who plays the role of Matt's brother Danny. Following its debut at the 48th Toronto Film Festival in early September, fans will be able to catch the series' first four episodes on Facebook Watch starting Tuesday, September 18 at 9 P.M. EST, with two new episodes becoming available every Tuesday thereafter.

Even if you've yet to check out Facebook Watch, Sorry For Your Loss could be a must-see series thanks to its incredible cast.