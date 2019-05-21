Were you disappointed at the end of the Game of Thrones series finale? If so, you've got friends in high places. Specifically, friends on Capitol Hill — and more specifically, two of the more prominent members of Congress out there. Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Game of Thrones video is exactly what you need in your life now that you don't get to watch the chronicles of Westeros play out on your screen anymore.

In the video, which Warren posted on Twitter on Tuesday, she and Ocasio-Cortez begin by agreeing that they didn't enjoy the finale that much. (Spoilers to come, by the way.) Ocasio-Cortez said she was "disappointed", while Warren claimed that it was "meh."

"I feel like we were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world, and then the last two episodes ..." Ocasio-Cortez said before Warren cut in.

"Exactly! And then one goes crazy," Warren said.

"It's like, they're too emotional," Ocasio-Cortez said to finish her thought.

Earlier in the season, Warren wrote an essay for New York Magazine throwing her support behind Daenerys Targaryen, saying that Dany was her "favorite from the first moment she walked through fire." In the series' penultimate episode, however, the Dragon Queen went on a killing spree and burned hundreds of civilians in her sack of King's Landing, as The New York Times outlined.

"It's like, ugh, this was written by men!" Ocasio-Cortez said, leaning back and covering her face with the papers she was holding.

Warren then addressed her previous support of Daenerys, saying that she was "willing to make a quick allegiance shift" after Dany's fire-fueled escapades.

"I was over to Sansa," Warren said. "I was like, Team Sansa."

Ocasio-Cortez quickly agreed with Warren's decision, and then they both express their disappointment that Sansa — who, as Warren pointed out, was already Queen in the North — just declares that she'll still be Queen in the North (okay, to be specific, Sansa wasn't technically Queen in the North before, as Esquire wrote, but she was definitely leading the North).

More to come ...