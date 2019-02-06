In an interview with the Washington Post, Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologized for identifying as Native American at various points in her career. The news comes days after Warren privately apologized to the chief of Cherokee Nation for releasing a DNA test that she cited as evidence of her Native American ancestry.

“I can’t go back,” Warren told the Post. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”

During her academic career, Warren claimed on at least two occasions — one of which was reported by the Post for the first time Tuesday — that she was Native American. The Boston Globe reports that while teaching at the University of Pennsylvania's law school in 1989, Warren had the administration change her listed ethnicity from "white" to "Native American." On Tuesday, the Post revealed that in 1986, Warren listed her race as "American Indian" on a registration card for the State Bar of Texas.

In a lengthy analysis in 2018, the Globe concluded that Warren didn't use her claims of Native American ancestry to advance her career. Nevertheless, she's been criticized for claiming minority status since at least 2012, when her opponent in a Senate race brought it up in a debate, and President Trump — in a move that's drawn him criticism as well — derisively refers to Warren as "Pocahontas" due to her claims.

