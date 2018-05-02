Ellen DeGeneres is known for her openness and authenticity on and off screen, and the talk show host is not afraid to admit when she's made a mistake. On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she introduced Jenna Dewan, who recently split from Channing Tatum, by her married name, Jenna Dewan Tatum. Before the commercial break, DeGeneres apologized and Dewan immediately forgave her, as People reported.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,” DeGeneres said in the clip. “I introduced you and it was such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. And I apologize.”

The comedian continued, "I just have known both of you for so long, and I'm so used to saying..." Dewan, who appeared on the show with her World of Dance co-stars Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough, brushed off the misstep and expressed nothing but gratitude for the kindness she's received.

"I know, thank you," said the Supergirl actor as she held Lopez's hand. "I mean, honestly thank you and everybody for all the love and support. It's truly, like, it's so moving. So, thank you. It's all love." Dewan's response mirrored the measured way she and Tatum have handled their public split.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April, and the two have said very little on the matter since. Dewan has been keeping busy, reportedly returning to work on the new Fox drama, Mixtape, according to the Daily Mail, and released a new YouTube video, in which she dances to the song "Something" by Henry Green. Meanwhile, Tatum has been promoting his new animated film, Smallfoot.

The two have also slowly returned to social media, with Dewan posting a photo of herself on the beach on April 12, writing to her followers, "Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back." She has since posted a few other photos — and recently dropped her married last name from her accounts. Tatum has also been posting new photos, including one he uploaded of the desert on Monday, with the caption, "Sanctuary."

In their initial joint statement on Instagram, the pair wrote,

“Hey world! So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' [wink emoji] So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

They were quick to shoot down any rumors of a contentious breakup, writing, "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." They also noted that they are "still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," their 4-year-old daughter.

According to People, the split had been a long time coming for the couple, who married in 2009 after co-starring in the the 2006 film, Step Up. An insider claimed to the publication in April, “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

For many fans, the news came as a complete surprise that has taken some getting used to, and it seems that may have been true for DeGeneres as well.