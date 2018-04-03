In news that fans likely did not see coming, another celebrity couple has split. On Monday, April 2, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation exclusively to People. Tatum and Dewan's joint statement was also posted to each actor's Instagram. The couple has been married since 2009, and as fans will recall, they starred in 2006's Step Up together.

The heartbreaking message begins:

"Hey world! So...

We have something we would like to share.

First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' ;) So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction."

Even in a message that's about such sad news, they managed to lighten the mood by sneaking in a slight dig to the Trump administration's phrase "alternative facts." Plus, it's hard not to respect that they're being cautious of sharing the news on their own terms and avoiding any rumors getting spread in the process. Sure, people will talk regardless, but they're trying to nip any assumptions in the bud.

The pair's statement continues:

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Yet again, they focus on avoiding the spread of misinformation. Their message continues by emphasizing, "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

Dewan and Tatum have a 4-year-old daughter named Everly, who they also mention in the statement. Their post concludes:

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna"

While fans are understandably surprised and sad over the news, it's totally fair that the pair is asking for privacy during what's guaranteed to be a difficult time. It's also admirable that they're putting family first. Then again, it's not surprising when you remember Tatum wrote an essay to his young daughter last May for Cosmopolitan and both parents seem heavily invested in Everly's well-being. The Magic Mike star wrote at the time,

"I don’t want her looking to the outside world for answers. My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be."

Granted, that essay is bittersweet, because he also reflected on meeting Dewan and how "powerful" their connection truly was. But again, their statement about their separation makes it clear that respect is the driving force of their relationship and that's one thing that's not changing.

Sure, the internet is upset about Tatum and Dewan's split (seriously, just look at all the crying memes flooding people's timeline), but at the end of the day, it sounds like this is what's best for them. And while it surely was not an easy decision, at least they're making the news public in their own way, while also maintaining a sense of privacy. What more could fans ask for?