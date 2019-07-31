Can you believe it's been eight years since the last Harry Potter film was released? Well, the cast have just proved that they're all still firm friends. Wednesday marked author JK Rowling's 54th birthday and, to mark the special occasion, Emma Watson sent the best birthday message. It's such a good post that it has sent the Harry Potter fandom wild all over again.

On Instagram and Twitter, Watson — who played Hermione Granger in all eight films — posted a throwback photo featuring herself, Rowling, and co-star Evanna Lynch (aka Luna Lovegood). The trio appear to be at a fancy dress party with Watson donning a very convincing Wonder Woman costume, Lynch appearing as a cat, and Rowling opting for a glam-slash-gory ensemble in a black gown and scary makeup.

"Sexy and scary! 👻 You smashed this. All the love to you Jo. Happy Birthday!!!! Extra points to @msevylynch for being the most perfect cat. 🐯," Watson wrote alongside the snap. (If you're wondering who Jo is, it's Rowling. Her real name is Joanne.)

Lynch quickly replied, saying she had no idea that the photo existed. Her reply was joined by a flurry of Harry Potter fans, going wild for the cast's long-lasting friendship.

As the Daily Mail reports, it has been two decades since Rowling and Watson first crossed paths. So it's heartwarming to see that Watson still remembers Rowling's birthday. It's unclear exactly when the photo was originally taken, but one Emma Watson fan site linked it to a past Halloween party. Another also pointed out that Watson posted a photo of herself in the very same costume in September 2018.

If it was for a spooky occasion, it's a little weird that Lynch and Watson didn't dress as their Harry Potter alter egos. But I suppose they've had more than enough witch costumes for one lifetime.

This isn't the first time that Watson and Rowling have celebrated each other since the film franchise came to an end. Back in 2016, the author called the 29-year-old actress "an inspirational woman" after starting the #HeForShe campaign to get men involved in the gender equality conversation. Watson replied: "Right back at you. Thank you for everything."

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

The pair have been super busy since leaving Harry Potter behind. Watson has starred in several films, most notably Disney's Beauty and the Beast remake. She is also a renowned feminist and gender equality activist, appearing fifth on YouGov's most admired women of 2019 list. Her latest project is Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation. Scheduled to release in 2020, it also stars Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, and Timothée Chalamet.

Rowling hasn't returned to a quiet life either. As well as working on the Fantastic Beasts films and a Harry Potter play, she has written four detective novels under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. Every single one has been turned into a BBC series with the fourth one due to air soon, reports Radio Times.

In a 2015 NPR interview, Rowling explained how Harry Potter's success encouraged her to write under a fake name. "There was a phenomenal amount of pressure that went with being the writer of Harry Potter, and that aspect of publishing those books I do not particularly miss," she said. "So you can probably understand the appeal of going away and creating something very different, and just letting it stand or fall on its own merits."

Long may the Harry Potter cast reign.