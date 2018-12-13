As anticipation for the film's fifth adaptation continues to build, the first photo of the Little Women cast all together is sure to make fans of Louisa May Alcott's beloved 1869 novel smile. The snapshot, which was shared by both Emma Watson and the film's official Instagram page, features the Harry Potter star along with Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Timothée Chalamet, as they hang out together on the set of the highly-anticipated movie. Using a caption from the book, the photo was captioned, "'I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.' — Louisa May Alcott"

The Gerwig-directed film reunites the Academy Award-nominee with Lady Bird collaborators Ronan and Chalamet — all of whom has a strong 2018 awards season run thanks to Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name. The trio's reunion could certainly prove to be a huge success for all involved, making it easy to consider this Little Women adaptation as a possible awards contender for 2020. And that's not even factoring in that the star-studded cast will be rounded out with Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, both of whom were not featured in the group photo op. Dern will reportedly play the role of the March family matriarch, Marmee, while Streep has signed on to portray Aunt March in the film, which is due to be released in Dec. 2019, according to Town & Country.

Offering a sneak peek into the look and feel of the film, the picture showcases the actors all dressed as their characters; with Watson as Meg March, Ronan as Jo, Florence Pugh as Amy, Eliza Scanlen as Beth, and Chalamet as Laurie. Although this is the first glimpse of a group cast photo that fans have been privy to, it arrives as the second snapshot featuring a behind-the-scenes moment from the movie's filming. On Oct. 20, Chalamet posted a blurry photo on Instagram of Ronan and Gerwig embracing one another. Along with the pic, Chalamet wrote: "littlewomen. (Rehearsal pic couple weeks ago :)."

While this is the book's fifth major adaptation overall, it seems that it may offer a totally different appeal than that of its predecessors. The film's producer Robin Swicord revealed that Gerwig’s screenplay will be a slight departure from past versions as it will focus more on the sisters’ young adult lives after they leave the family home, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s really taking a look at what it is for a young woman to enter the adult world,” Swicord shared.

In her discussion with the publication, she also revealed that Gerwig's narrative will jump back and forth in time, adding: “It’s very adult and interesting and thoughtful … and, of course, given the material, it’s always going to be romantic." Praising Gerwig's ability to bring a fresh perspective to an old story, Swicord told the LA Times, “Greta has a wonderfully associative, well-furnished mind. Her take on the novel more than convinced us that we could bring something new to the screen.”

Given its interesting new spin and lineup of A-list stars, Gerwig's revamp of the film, which follows the March sisters in post-Civil War America, is likely to become a major hit for a whole new generation of Little Women fans.