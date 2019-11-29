If there's one fashion trend from the last decade that I'm taking with me into the 2020s, it's athleisure. You know the term. And if for some reason you don't, you can look it up in the Merriam Webster dictionary. It's defined as "casual clothing designed to be worn both for exercising and for general use." Over the last 10 years, I've fully embraced athleisure. My style has slowly evolved into what I like to call "comfy queen," meaning I can't really be bothered with any garments that inhibit my movement or interfere with my comfort. And while I've procured many soft and stretchy pieces over the past decade, there is one brand I recently discovered that I will definitely be wearing well into the New Year and beyond.

Friends, meet Entireworld. Its the brainchild of Scott Stenberg, formerly of Band of Outsiders. Stenberg set out to create a line of "stuff you live in," specifically "non-boring basics" that are comfortable (obvs) and can be worn every day. The brand makes organic cotton tees, wool sweaters, cashmere beanies, and my personal favorite — cozy sweat sets. If you follow me on Instagram, you know that I live in these. I've talked about them in interviews, I've worn them during interviews, I travel in them constantly, and perhaps most telling of my obsession with them — I'm wearing them as I write this story. Right. Now.

The sweat sets, much like the rest of Entireworld's offerings, are the softest, comfiest, and coziest pieces I've ever worn. But what makes them even better is that they are actually super stylish and surprisingly chic. I don't ever feel like a slob in them, which could easily happen when wearing a pair of sweats. Perhaps it's the way in which they are made and designed, to not overwhelm your body and feel light and luxurious. I wear them together. I wear them separately. But my main point is — I wear them almost every single day.

Lucky for you (and me), Entireworld is participating in Black Friday and you can get 25% off your orders from now through Dec. 2. Just use the code MASHEDPOTATOES. Entireworld rarely has sales, so this might be your only chance to stock up on your future favorite sweats, sweaters, tees, tanks, and undies.

If I were you, here's what I'd shop.

Cozy Brushed Sweatshirt

If you're an Entireworld newbie, might I suggest this as your gateway garment. It's the perfect sweatshirt that will go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe (even trousers!) and will make you feel like you're wearing fluffy, fleece pajamas all day long.

Cozy Brushed Sweatpants

If you're getting the sweatshirt, you might as well get a matching pair of sweatpants, right? You won't want to wear anything else ever again. You've been warned.

The Tiny Sweater

Wool sweaters can often be itchy, but this particular jumper is decidedly not. Buy it in blue, but also buy it in green. And red. And maybe even brown?

By the way, if you find yourself in the LA area between Dec. 7 and Dec. 22, come wear your sweats to Entireworld's The Million Dollar Pop Up Shop. Stop by to shop pieces from the brand and stay to watch screenings of movies like "Groundhog Day," "Spaceballs," and "Rules of Attraction." There will also be food and other fun merch surprises. For more information on how to RSVP, click here.