Sydney Sweeney knows how to show up in style. Taking a break from filming Euphoria Season 3, the actor jetted to Venice, Italy, on June 27 to attend Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding, joining fellow celebrity guests like Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Oprah Winfrey.

The actor started showing off her vacation style before the wedding festivities even began, walking along the romantic canals of Venice in a look that combined her fashion laurels with classic Italian flair.

Sydney’s Mini LBD

Sweeney embodied Italian summer glamour while putting a flirty twist on a wardrobe staple. She wore a little black romper that resembled a classic LBD (little black dress), essentially inventing the LBR.

The garment featured a plunging neckline, flowy lace trim, elastic side ties, and a neck sash that billowed in the wind behind her, much like Sophia Loren.

Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Sweeney turned to her trusted Miu Miu, donning a pair of the brand’s viral ballerina flats in a black leather finish, with slingback heels and triple buckle straps. She completed her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a matching top-handle bag, transforming her outfit into a monochrome black look from head to toe.

Sydney’s Love Of LBDs

While Sweeney tends to experiment with her style, with the help of fashion houses like Miu Miu, there are times when she reverts to tried-and-true wardrobe staples.

For an Armani Beauty campaign in February, she donned a slinky LBD that was almost completely backless (save for some spaghetti straps) and featured a dangerously low cut that was just shy of showing some butt cleavage.

Instagram / Armani Beauty

Back in May 2024, Sweeney wore another spicy LBD while promoting her film Immaculate, except it didn’t look like it from the front. She donned a boat neck dress from Miu Miu that would’ve been appropriate for church — if there weren’t circular cutouts at her hips, complete with a little bow detail.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired her look with dramatic black leather gloves and pointed-toe heels with a studded strap, proving that even the most classic looks can be elevated with an edgy twist.