On Wednesday, one of the Trumps took a break from politics to announce some personal news: a new baby will be joining the extended first family. Eric and Lara Trump are expecting their second child, which they each revealed in a separate tweets.

"Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August!" Eric wrote on both Twitter and Instagram. "Luke will be a great big brother!" The couple has a one-year-old named Eric Trump, but they call him Luke.

Lara also posted the news to her Twitter. "Baby number two coming this August!!" Lara wrote with a baby emoji. "All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!" she continued with another baby and two puppy emojis — in reference to the family's two dogs, which were also in the multiple announcement pictures. On Instagram, Lara also wrote, "We’re all very excited to add one more to our family!"

Though the new addition will be Eric and Lara's second child, for President Trump it will mean 10 grandchildren in total. Along with Luke, Don Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa have five children, while Ivanka and Jared Kushner have three.

