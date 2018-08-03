It’s no secret that being the president is a dangerous job as you are in a high-stakes position running a nation filled with differing opinions. In 2018, this is still true — just ask the Trump children. During an interview on Fox News’ Hannity, President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said that “white powder” has been mailed to every member of his family. Bustle reached out to the White House for information on who in the Trump family has received white powder, following Eric Trump's claim.

When host Sean Hannity asked if Trump’s family had ever been threatened, Trump replied, "I've been threatened. Our family's been threatened. All of us. We've all had white powder show up at our house."

When “white powder” shows up in the mail, the major fear is that it’s anthrax, which is a disease caused by a bacterium called Bacillius Anthracis. According to The Independent, this bacteria doesn't do much in harsh conditions, but the spores from this bacteria can reactivate when they are ingested, inhaled, or if they come into contact with a sore or opening in the skin. Yes, it has killed before, but, according to the FBI’s website, most “white powder letters” turn out to be hoaxes.

Eric Trump’s revelation that the whole family had received white powder was a bit shocking because the public hasn't heard about most of the alleged incidents. That said, The Hill reported that in February that Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa Trump was taken to the hospital as a precaution after she opened an envelop with white powder inside.

