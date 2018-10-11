Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Saturday, but that doesn't mean the controversy around his confirmation is going away. Ethics complaints filed against Kavanaugh in September and October will continue to follow him, but they're being referred out of Washington D.C., according to a letter written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Some 15 judicial misconduct complaints were originally filed with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, where Kavanaugh served as a judge prior to his confirmation. Chief Judge Merrick Garland, a D.C. Circuit Court Judge and President Obama's defunct Supreme Court nominee, recused himself from handling the complaints. His colleague on the bench, Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, clarified last week that the complaints "do not pertain to any conduct in which Judge Kavanaugh engaged as a judge." Instead, she said, they focus on the public statements he made while a Supreme Court nominee.

According to Politico, under federal law, any person can file a complaint against a federal judge in their district. If the complaint is found to be credible, a special committee then looks into the allegations. The Washington Post reported last week that the allegations in these 15 complaints have already been discussed widely in public — specifically that Kavanaugh was allegedly dishonest in his Senate testimony and displayed a temperament not fitting a Supreme Court justice during the follow-up hearing. Kavanaugh swore to deliver honest testimony before his hearings, and Bustle has reached out to his lawyer for comment on the allegations.

According to Buzzfeed News, Henderson requested that Judge Roberts transfer the complaints to a different circuit, a standard procedure to avoid conflicts of interest. From Roberts' letter, it appears he opted to transfer them to the 10th Circuit, which is based in Denver and serves six western U.S. states.

More to come ...