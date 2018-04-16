Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 8 finale follow. While Eugene has been the most traitorous of all of the survivors on The Walking Dead, he hadn't really turned his back on Rick's group. In the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead, Eugene betrays the Saviors by creating faulty bullets. Without Eugene's double-cross, the Hilltop warriors would have all died. So, even if you have been hating on Eugene for switching over to the Saviors, you have to concede that he might not be so bad after all. So Carl's dying vision of Eugene living in peace with Rick and Judith may come true after all.

Before the season finale, Eugene's behavior appeared to be particularly despicable. But his vomiting on Rosita turned out to be for a greater purpose. Sure, Eugene probably could have just informed Rosita and Daryl about his double-crossing plan, but he played his plot to produce malfunctioning bullets close to the vest. He reveals to Rosita in "Wrath" that he came up with the plan after Father Gabriel's was purposefully inept at making bullets. And it seems that Rosita and Daryl attempting to capture him was what pushed him over the edge in his decision to betray the Saviors. "Ergo, I created a modicum of phooey for a full kablooey," Eugene says, in his typical fashion.

Gene Page/AMC

Although many viewers were pleasantly surprised by Eugene's massive betrayal — especially since it ensured that characters like Rick and Michonne survived — other fans had predicted this outcome. As Fansided's Undead Walking page outlined, it seemed very possible that Eugene was going to betray the Saviors. And even if you hadn't seen it coming, there were hints. For instance, Eugene was the one who facilitated Sasha killing herself in the Season 7 finale as a way to help Rick's group.

If it had seemed that Eugene had become an entirely different person since last season though, the Season 8 finale had some little clues in it. In hindsight, it seemed like too obvious a stunt to have Negan test one of his bullets on a Rick dummy. And when Father Gabriel escapes the Savior convoy, Eugene's words to him about faith seemed to hint that he had a plan to ensure their group would survive.

Gene Page/AMC

More to come ...