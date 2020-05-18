Bustle

European Wax Center Launched An Online Pop-Up Store Where You Can Buy Their Products

By Lexi Novak
Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

If you’re into waxes — whether of the brow, bikini, or other variety — many of you are probably navigating the in-between phase a lot longer than usual these days (I know I am). Maybe that means attempting to stretch out the effects of your last wax as best as possible. Maybe it means embracing nature until your salon or studio reopens. Maybe it means trying your hand at a bit of DIY in the interim. However you’re choosing to wait things out, though, there’s some very good news for your at-home beauty routine: European Wax Center now has an online pop-up store where you can purchase their products.

For anyone unfamiliar, European Wax Center has more than 800 locations across the United States, making accessibility to quality services a key differentiator. In fact, I have a friend who has used their Wax Pass in, no joke, Illinois, New Jersey, LA, and NYC. Another detail that makes EWC unique is their product offering, which I first got introduced to and became a fan of with the Strut Boldly Brow Collection. From brows and ingrowns to scrubs and lotions, the various collections cover just about everything skin- and hair-related. Previously, you could only purchase these products at center locations, but we’re excited to share that’s no longer the case thanks to EWC's newly launched online pop-up. So whether you're looking for individual items or cost-saving bundles, here are the EWC products that deserve an "add to cart" click.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Slow It Bundle
$36
|
European Wax Center
This double feature contains a gently exfoliating body wash and a moisturizing body lotion to keep skin soft and ingrowns at bay. They both also help minimize regrowth thanks to Narcissus tazetta bulb extract, which targets hair at the root.
Smooth Me Ingrown Hair Wipes
$28.50
|
European Wax Center
To double down on ingrown prevention, try these handy single-use wipes. They help reduce bumps and slow down hair growth.
Browfection Brow Powder Duo
$22
|
European Wax Center
This powder duo makes it easy to create natural-looking, multidimensional brows. The formula brushes on and stays put for a softly filled shape, and the dual tones mean a subtle match every time.
Brow Pals Dual Ended Brow Brush
$16
|
European Wax Center
If you've never used a brow brush before, this one will make you a convert. The angled brush end precisely deposits just the right amount of product, and the spoolie end blends it all together for a tidy finish.
Paradise Strut Body Polish
$18
|
European Wax Center
Reach for this exfoliator to get into that summer mood. It gently polishes away dull, dry skin while filling the shower with a tropical aroma of passion fruit, coconut water, water lily, and blue musk.
Glow It Gradual Glow Body Lotion
$20
|
European Wax Center
Speaking of summer, anyone else in full-on self-tanning mode? This nourishing moisturizer has an immediate glow-ifying effect while gradually building color over time with use. It also slows down the appearance and thickness of hair growth as an added feature.
Brow Bundle
$62.10
|
European Wax Center
This kit has all the essentials for groomed brows. Start with the slanted tweezers to (judiciously) pluck strays. Then sweep hairs up, working your way from base to tail, with the clear gel for a soft, feathered effect. Finally, use the sponge-tip end of the highlighter stick to blend the shimmer along your brow bones for an illuminated pop.