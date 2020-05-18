If you’re into waxes — whether of the brow, bikini, or other variety — many of you are probably navigating the in-between phase a lot longer than usual these days (I know I am). Maybe that means attempting to stretch out the effects of your last wax as best as possible. Maybe it means embracing nature until your salon or studio reopens. Maybe it means trying your hand at a bit of DIY in the interim. However you’re choosing to wait things out, though, there’s some very good news for your at-home beauty routine: European Wax Center now has an online pop-up store where you can purchase their products.

For anyone unfamiliar, European Wax Center has more than 800 locations across the United States, making accessibility to quality services a key differentiator. In fact, I have a friend who has used their Wax Pass in, no joke, Illinois, New Jersey, LA, and NYC. Another detail that makes EWC unique is their product offering, which I first got introduced to and became a fan of with the Strut Boldly Brow Collection. From brows and ingrowns to scrubs and lotions, the various collections cover just about everything skin- and hair-related. Previously, you could only purchase these products at center locations, but we’re excited to share that’s no longer the case thanks to EWC's newly launched online pop-up. So whether you're looking for individual items or cost-saving bundles, here are the EWC products that deserve an "add to cart" click.

