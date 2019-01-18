Eve From 'HTGAWM' Could Be The Missing Link Between Annalise & Gabriel

This week's How To Get Away With Murder midseason premiere had plenty of surprises, but the most shocking one might be the return of a character fans didn't think would be on the show again. Eve is back on HTGAWM — at least, in flashback form — and her scenes show how much she cares about Annalise.

When Eve and Annalise parted ways, it felt pretty final. After years of hoping Annalise would share her feelings and want to be together, no strings attached, Eve moved on and found love with a new woman. And, to be clear, there's no evidence that isn't the case. Eve only appears in flashbacks in this week's episode, which takes place in the aftermath of the old Mahoney case and Annalise's miscarriage.

Fans may remember that Annalise asked her fellow attorney Eve for her help during the Mahoney case, where Charles Mahoney — who later turned out to be Wes' dad — was accused of murdering his girlfriend. Wallace Mahoney hired Annalise as his attorney, and he wanted her to convince Wes' mom to say she'd seen Charles at the office that night, even though she hadn't. Annalise confided in Eve about the case, and the two of them talked about how they might have ruined Wes' (then Christopher's) life.

How Does Eve Connect To This Week's Episode?

In the midseason premiere, Eve is there to console Annalise in her time of grief. She and Sam are grieving in different ways, with her trying to adopt Wes and him trying to get to know Gabriel for the first time. But based on an email Sam wrote to his ex-wife, Vivian, it looks like his son isn't the only one he wants to reconnect with.

Sam's letter to Vivian is about how much he misses her and wants to be in both her and Gabriel's lives. Even though he never actually sends the email, it still falls into the hands of both Frank and Eve. And Eve, not wanting to see Annalise hurt again, prints out the email and shows it to Annalise.

So Eve Still Isn't Back In The Present Timeline?

For now, at least, it looks like Eve and Annalise's relationship is strictly in the past. But, then again, it does seem a little random that the show would bring her back just for a few minutes in a flashback episode. So the scene could be foreshadowing another reunion for these two.

Another theory, though, is that Eve could be the one to whom Gabriel placed that mysterious call. It has to be someone who knows about his parentage, since he says in the voicemail that "they found out" who he is.

For now, at least, it's not clear why Eve is involved in the flashbacks, which seem to concern Sam and Annalise, for the most part. But it's definitely possible that she knows Gabriel, and that she might have known Vivian when Gabriel was younger, too. But for fans hoping Eve would come back, it looks like there still might be a chance for her and Annalise to work things out again, after all.