When you think of fleece, you might not necessarily think of high fashion. It's the stuff you reached for during a fall day before heading off to class in college, or the zip-up you grabbed before running out to lunch (and hangover food.) But Everlane's new fleece sweaters are about to change all that. Just like how workout clothes got elevated to street style-approved athleisure, the fashion world is about to make fleece high-class and trendy.

The collection features three different styles to choose from, giving you multiple looks to play with and elevate your lounge clothes with. There are crewneck sweaters, half-zip tops, and hoodies, each made from cloud-soft fleece. You will feel like you're wearing bumming-around clothes, but you will still look put together and elegant.

First up is the half-zip top, which is meant to be a cool new take on the classic fleece pullover. It's similar to those zip-ups you lazed around in in high school, where you would pair them with leggings and your beaten up pair of Birkenstocks. But this has an upgraded twist. "We designed ours with a modern mockneck, half-zip front, and oversized, roomier fit," the product description reads.

It comes in four fall-friendly hues, including a creamy white called "Stone," a dark green called "Olive," and black and grey options. The trick to pulling this off in a chic way is to style it with layers, as Everlane showed. Pop it underneath a tight turtleneck and unzip it a little, and you have yourself a cozy but stylish outfit.

Next up is the Oversized Fleece Hoodie, which will make wearing a hoodie sharp and sophisticated. The fashion piece that you wear when you have no clothes left and are doing laundry is now appropriate to wear with black slacks. It's a blessing. And the messy bun is still optional.

"Made of our softest fleece, this hoodie features an oversized fit, plus side slits for a truly modern update. Forward look, with curl-up-on-the-couch comfort," the product description reads. It comes in five different shades: Black, Stone, Lavender, Olive, and Grey.

The last fleece option is The Oversized Fleece Crew, and it's more minimalist than the other two. It will be easy to pair with jeans or shorts during off-duty days, but can easily be paired with black work pants for the office. It looks just like the sweatshirts you put on with your baggy sweatpants and Ugg boots when you went to go hangout at a friend's basement, but now it has an adult twist.

It comes in five different colors just like the fleece hoodie option, coming in Black, Stone, Lavender, Olive, and Heather Gray. "Where comfort meets cool. Our softest fleece crewneck, in a slightly cropped, oversized shape with special seam details for a modern fit. A classic with throwback vibes," the description shares.

Now that athleisure is accepted by the fashion world, it only makes sense that couch clothes are next. Get on this fleece train and have the most coziest fall season yet.