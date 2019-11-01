Every New HBO Max Show, From Buzzy Reboots To Star-Studded Comedies

Between Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Shudder, CBS All Access, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Peacock, television is planted pretty firmly in the Streaming Era. And because less is apparently not more, May 2020 marks the arrival of yet another service with an onslaught of new shows: HBO Max.

Plenty of details about the new standalone streaming service were unveiled at an HBO Max event earlier this week — including the cost, which comes in at a relatively high $14.99 per month. That's more than any currently announced streaming service, including Netflix ($12.99/month for standard), and far above the recently launched Apple TV+ ($4.99/month) and the impending Disney+ ($6.99/month). So what does HBO Max offer that makes it worth such a lofty price tag?

At launch, the service will reportedly feature over 10,000 hours of premium content. That includes classic TV shows such as Friends, The West Wing, South Park, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, various CW offerings (such as Batwoman and the upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene), and several BBC programs (Doctor Who, The Office). Movie-wise, it will have classic films from the WarnerMedia stable including the Lord Of The Rings and Hobbit franchises; the entirety of the DC Extended Universe (including this fall's Joker); all of the Studio Ghibli films; and hours and hours of HBO Max-exclusive movies, including a new comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and the next film from director Steven Soderbergh starring Meryl Streep. Finally, HBO's entire back catalogue will be included, as well as upcoming shows like Game Of Thrones spinoff House Of The Dragon and new seasons of Watchmen, Succession, Westworld, and Euphoria, plus a rapidly growing slate of over 50 new original series.

In order to help navigate the chaos, here are all of the shows that have been announced so far.

1. 'Adventure Time: Distant Lands' The popular animated series, which ended its 10-season run on Cartoon Network in September 2018, will return for an epilogue exclusively on HBO Max with four hour-long specials, collectively titled Distant Lands.

2. 'Americanah' Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The acclaimed 2013 novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, about a Nigerian woman who comes to the United States for university, is being adapted into a 10-episode miniseries written by Danai Gurira (Black Panther), starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years A Slave) and Oscar nominee David Oyelowo (Selma), and produced by Brad Pitt's company Plan B Entertainment (which also produced 12 Years A Slave, Selma, Moonlight, and If Beale Street Could Talk).

3. 'Birth, Wedding, Funeral' Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lisa Ling, host of CNN's This Is Life With Lisa Ling, will also host this new travel series. As the title implies, each episode will see her travel to a different country to explore their culture via traditions surrounding births, weddings, and funerals.

4. 'The Boondocks' HBO Max is rebooting the animated series with an initial order of one hour-long special and two 12-episode seasons. All 55 episodes of the show's original four-season run, which aired on Adult Swim from 2005 to 2014, will also be available on the service. There's no word yet on whether original star Regina King (Watchmen) will return to voice Huey and Riley Freeman. (King's co-star John Witherspoon, who voiced Grandad Freeman, recently died on Oct. 29, 2019.)

5. 'Brad & Gary Go To…' Barry King/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This lifestyle series will follow real-life spouses Brad Goreski (a celebrity stylist) and Gary Janetti (a writer on Family Guy).

6. 'Circe' Based on the 2018 bestseller by Madeline Miller and told from the perspective of the titular Greek goddess, this adaptation has been given an eight-episode straight-to-series order by HBO Max, and will be adapted by writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, who also penned the recent Planet Of The Apes reboot franchise.

7. 'Close Enough' TBS on YouTube Original greenlit by TBS back in 2017, this adult cartoon never actually arrived on air… until now. HBO Max has revived the series about a young adult couple and their surreal struggles with life, love, and parenting.

8. 'College Girls' ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Mindy Kaling created this comedy about three freshman roommates at the fictional Evermore College in Vermont, and she'll also serve as showrunner for the 13-episode first season.

9. 'Craftopia' Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Social media star Lauren Riihimaki (also known online as LaurDIY) will host this kids' competition series in which contestants ages 9 to 15 years old will compete to bring their crafting dreams to life.

10. 'Crime Farm' Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Produced by Nicole Kidman and overseen by Claws showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois, this drama series will tell the story of two married homicide forensic experts who find their relationship — and their careers — tested by a particularly tricky case.

11. 'DC Super Hero High' Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images After trying her hand directing feature films like Pitch Perfect 2 and the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks is now creating her own TV show, producing this comedy series about teens at a school for gifted youngsters who don't yet realize they're going to grow up to be famous superheroes.

12. 'DC's Strange Adventures' ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Prolific producer Greg Berlanti — who single-handedly built The CW's Arrowverse and has produced other popular young adult shows like Riverdale, YOU, and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina — is bringing his DC adaptations to HBO Max with a couple of new projects, including this anthology series based on the DC comics series of the same name, which ran in the 1950s and '60s.

13. 'Doom Patrol' DC on YouTube While Season 1 of this DC comics series ran on the DC Universe streaming service in the spring of this year, future seasons will be produced as a joint venture between both DC Universe and HBO Max, and will be available to stream on both platforms.

14. 'Drama Queen' Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images TVLine founder Michael Ausiello built a career out of writing about shows like Lost, and now he's teaming with Lost creator J.J. Abrams to produce a show based on his own life. This semi-autobiographical dramedy will tell the story of a closeted teen growing up in New Jersey in the 1980s who escapes the real world into a fantastical soap opera in his imagination.

15. 'Dune: The Sisterhood' Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic Dune is coming to the big screen in 2020, reimagined by Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), written by Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange), and starring Timothée Chalamet. Villeneuve and Spaihts will also expand their new franchise onto HBO Max, directing and writing this spinoff series about the secretive order of witches known as the Bene Gesserit.

16. 'Ellen's Home Design Challenge' NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images One of four new shows coming out of a partnership between HBO Max and Ellen Degeneres' production company, this unscripted competition series is exactly what it sounds like: a home design challenge hosted by Ellen.

17. 'Equal' Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti and Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons are partnering to produce this four-part docuseries, which will examine influential but perhaps under-recognized figures and moments in the LGBTQ community's struggle for equality.

18. 'Esme & Roy' Esme and Roy on YouTube Although Season 1 of this animated kids' show aired from fall 2018 through spring 2019 on HBO proper, the series will be moving exclusively to HBO Max starting with its upcoming second season.

19. 'Finding Einstein' TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images The second of four HBO Max shows produced by Ellen Degeneres, this docuseries will chronicle efforts to uncover a new generation of "Einsteins" who are not only "geniuses," but also committed to using their intellect to effect positive change in the world.

20. 'First Dates Hotel' First Dates on YouTube The third HBO Max/Ellen Degeneres joint venture will be this matchmaking series based on the hit British reality show of the same name.

21. 'The Flight Attendant' Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Produced by Greg Berlanti and Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, this mystery series stars Cuoco as a stewardess who wakes up one morning after a layover with a dead body in bed next to her, with no memory of what happened the night before. The show will also star Sonoya Mizuno (Crazy Rich Asians), Michiel Huisman (Game Of Thrones), Zosia Mamet (Girls), and Rosie Perez (The View).

22. 'Full Bloom' picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images This competitive floristry series (yes, that's a thing!) will follow contestants facing off to craft the most ingenious and eye-popping centerpieces in themed challenges for weddings, fashion events, art showings, and more.

23. 'The Fungies!' T-M-G TRAILERS on YouTube This children's cartoon centers on a mushroom named Seth, a student at Fungietown Elementary who leads his class (and the viewer) in fun, educational, science-based adventures.

24. 'Gen:Lock' Rooster Teeth on YouTube This animated sci-fi series about a dystopian Earth where soldiers fight in giant mech suits aired its first season on Adult Swim; subsequent seasons will move exclusively to HBO Max. The impressive voice cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, Dakota Fanning, and David Tennant.

25. 'Generation' Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Produced by Lena Dunham, this drama series centers around teens struggling with sexuality, love, politics, and family. The cast is headlined by Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) as a queer, water polo-playing, straight-A student, and also includes Sam Trammell (True Blood) and Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope).

26. 'Generation Hustle' GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images In partnership with CNN, HBO Max will produce this 10-part docuseries about the lengths that modern teenagers will go to in order to get famous.

27. 'Gossip Girl' xoxo. Gossip Girl is back. This revival of the seminal CW soap picks up eight years after the original series, which ended in 2012, left off. Original showrunner Joshua Safran will return to write and produce.

28. 'Grease: Rydell High' Paramount Pictures Produced by the team behind Fox's well-received Grease: Live comes this spinoff of the beloved 1978 movie. The musical series will take place in the 1950s at the same high school that Danny and Sandy went to, and will feature a combination of popular musical hits from the day as well as some original compositions.

29. 'The Greatest Space' Siamnugkhathut Purathaka / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images This design competition series will pair up interior designs and pit the teams against each other as they travel the world, transforming a variety of eclectic spaces, from cavernous ballrooms to cozy treehouses.

30. 'Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai' Warner Bros. Taking place in 1920s Shanghai, this animate prequel to the classic 1984 film Gremlins will explore the backstory of lead gremlin Gizmo and the history and mystery of his fellow Mogwai.

31. 'The Ho's' Warner Bros. Inspired by the success of Crazy Rich Asians, this eight-part docuseries will chronicle the lavish lifestyle of the real-life Ho family, who emigrated from Vietnam to Houston, Texas and built themselves a vast banking and real estate empire.

32. 'Heaven's Gate' Axel Koester/Sygma/Getty Images This four-part docuseries produced by CNN will tell the stranger than fiction true story of the Heaven's Gate cult, which ended in the deaths of 39 people in 1997, the largest mass suicide to ever occur on U.S. soil.

33. 'Infinity Train' Cartoon Network on YouTube In this Cartoon Network show, a girl named Tulip, her robot sidekick, and the talking king of Corgis are trapped in an infinitely long train in search of an escape and a way back home. The second season will move exclusively to HBO Max.

34. 'Jellystone!' LMPC/LMPC/Getty Images HBO Max will bring some of Hanna-Barbera's most iconic characters back to life in this animated series, including Yogi Bear and Boo-Boo Bear, and Augie Doggie and Daddy Doggie.

35. 'Karma' Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Social media star Michelle Khare will host this kids' competition series, in which 16 contestants between the ages of 12 and 15 will be dropped off the grid to solve a series of puzzles and challenges both physical and mental.

36. 'Legendary' sabath on YouTube In the fashion of FX's Pose, this competition series will pit 10 "houses" — consisting of five performers and one "mother" — against each other in a series of themed balls in an effort to win a cash prize and "legendary" status.

37. 'Little Ellen' SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images The fourth and final program emerging from the partnership between HBO Max and Ellen Degeneres, this animated kids' series will center around a young version of the talk show host and a semiautobiographical version of her childhood.

38. 'Looney Tunes Cartoons' Warner Bros. TV on YouTube Bringing back the short film format that used to be all the rage, this series of 11-minute cartoons will star all your favorite Looney Tunes characters in a parade of delightful gags, pantomimes, and physical comedy routines.

39. 'Love Life' Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Produced by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor), this anthology comedy series will center around a different protagonist each season, with every installment in each 10-episode season telling the story of a different relationship in that protagonist's life, from first love to last love. Season 1 will star Anna Kendrick as Darby.

40. 'Made For Love' Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Based on the 2017 novel by Alissa Nutting and created by Patrick Somerville (Maniac, The Leftovers), this bizarre tragicomic tale of divorce and revenge stars Cristin Milioti as a woman desperate to escape her marriage to an arrogant tech billionaire (played by Ray Romano) only to discover that he planted a chip in her brain that allows him to track her anywhere.

41. 'Mecha Builders' picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images This animated Sesame Street spinoff will reimagine the iconic puppets as cartoon robot heroes.

42. 'The Not Too Late Show With Elmo' NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Everyone's favorite ticklish red puppet will host this parody of a late-night comedy special, in which he interviews both his Sesame Street co-stars and actual celebrity guests.

43. 'Raised By Wolves' Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Originally created for TNT, this new sci-fi series produced by acclaimed director Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) has been acquired by HBO Max instead, and will star Travis Fimmel (Vikings) in a story about two androids raising human children in a dangerous dystopian world.

44. 'Rap Sh*t' Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Issa Rae, who created the acclaimed, Emmy-nominated comedy Insecure for HBO, will now create a new comedy series for HBO Max: this show about a female rap group trying to make it big in Miami.

45. 'Search Party' TBS on YouTube After airing two seasons on TBS, this film noir parody about Brooklyn millennials solving — and covering up — crimes will be moving to HBO Max for its impending third (and recently announced fourth) seasons.

46. 'Sesame Street' picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images The iconic children's show recently found its new home on HBO in 2015 — and in 2020, it will officially make the jump to HBO Max, where subscribers will be able to not only stream the 51st season, but all previous 50 seasons as well.

47. 'Starstruck' Robbie Jack/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images After being discovered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (the same place where Phoebe Waller-Bridge launched her future Emmy-winning series Fleabag), British comedian Rose Matafeo is being given her own show by HBO Max in partnership with BBC Three. The series will star Matafeo as a London millennial who finds her life complicated after sleeping with a movie star.

48. 'Station Eleven' TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images Made For Love creator Patrick Somerville will also be shepherding this adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's acclaimed 2014 novel. The limited series, about a troupe of actors roaming through a post-apocalyptic landscape, will star Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday).

49. 'Team Coco' Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This slate of five specials will include two hosted by the late night host and featuring a series of shorter sets, as well as three hour-long solo sets by yet-to-be announced comedians.

50. 'Tig N' Seek' Cartoon Network on YouTube In this children's cartoon, young Tiggy and his gadget-building cat Gweeseek must team up to solve mysteries and find lost items in their town of Wee Gee City.

51. 'Tokyo Vice' ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Ansel Elgort (The Fault In Our Stars) will star in this adaptation of Jake Adelstein's 2009 memoir about the time he spent living in Tokyo and working as the first non-Japanese reporter at one of Japan's largest newspapers. The series also stars Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai) and will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Michael Mann (The Insider).

52. 'Tooned Out' Movieclips on YouTube In this animated/live-action hybrid produced by Robert Zemeckis (Who Framed Roger Rabbit?) and written by Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie), the iconic Looney Tunes characters will appear alongside flesh-and-blood actors.