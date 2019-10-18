If you're stressing over the upcoming holiday season, craving hibernation as the temperatures dip, or denying the fact that 2019 is ending, your savior is coming soon in the form of yet another streaming service launching next year. There's already HBO GO, HBO Now, MAX GO, and now, WarnerMedia is bringing you HBO Max. Details are still being released, but there are a few key things you should know about HBO Max before it hits screens in 2020.

Audiences can look forward to new originals like the Gossip Girl revival, a Grease spin-off, and a documentary following Amy Schumer's pregnancy, among many others. Oldie-but-goodie shows and movies — like Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — will also migrate from their networks to a new home on HBO Max.

Amazon, HBO, and Netflix are carving out a large footprint in the entertainment industry by winning big at award shows and even prompting movie theaters to launch their own streaming services. To decide which streaming service is best for you, factors to consider include cost and variety and quality of content. While new info continues to come out, keep reading to find out what's confirmed so far about an HBO Max subscription.

When Does HBO Max Launch?

HBO Max on YouTube

The service is expected to launch sometime in spring 2020 "with 10,000 hours of premium content," according to a press release from WarnerMedia.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

A monthly subscription is expected to cost between $16 and $17, Thrillist reported. So far, there's no word on whether HBO Max will offer a student rate or multiple subscription levels, so for those on a budget, hang tight. If the price estimate turns out to be true, HBO Max will cost slightly more than HBO's other services. HBO NOW costs $14.99 monthly, while HBO GO is free with an HBO subscription.

How Do I Sign Up For HBO Max?

Stay tuned for details on how you can sign up for HBO Max, since that information is not yet available.

Do I Need WiFi To Use HBO Max?

If HBO Max is anything like HBO NOW, you'll be able to watch on a variety of devices and only with an internet connection. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

What Can I Watch On HBO Max?

Get hyped because HBO Max will combine content from WarnerMedia's companies, including Warner Bros., TBS, CNN, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, HBO, DC, truTV, and TNT. Bringing some serious '90s nostalgia, the service fought for the rights to stream all episodes of Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Game of Thrones, Pretty Little Liars, and Big Little Lies will also be included in this expanded content library.

HBO Max will feature new originals like revival of the Gossip Girl series, which is finally coming to fruition after years of rumors. So far, the OG cast members aren't expected to make appearances, but a new crew of high schoolers will be introduced. You can also keep an eye out for the newly premiered CW series Batwoman, a musical series spin-off inspired by Grease, as well as the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene.

What Devices Can I Use To Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max may follow in the footsteps of HBO NOW, which is streamable on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation4, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and XBox One. Meanwhile, HBO GO has regulations on streaming, allowing a maximum of three simultaneous streams from one account. Potential subscribers will have to wait and see if it'll be the same for HBO Max.

Streaming competitors Disney+ and Apple TV+ are set to launch before HBO Max arrives, which gives you plenty of time to shop around, try out free trials, and reevaluate any of your current subscriptions.

This post will continue to be updated as new information comes out.