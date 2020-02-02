The Super Bowl may be known for its epic, star-studded commercials, but there are also a number of new movie trailers that drop throughout the game. Case in point: within the first 15 minutes of the 2020 Super Bowl, Top Gun 2: Maverick, The Invisible Man, and Mulan all aired brand new spots. We also got the first trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated Black Widow, and while it didn't do much to fill in any blanks about what the story will entail (or clear up its already pretty confusing timeline), seeing an angry, chest-tatted David Harbour almost made it worth it.

Still, between bathroom breaks, refilling your snack plate, and trying to recover from the horror of half-bald Jason Momoa, you probably missed at least one of the new trailers. Or you're one of those people who truly could not care less about which team of men in tights won the Super Bowl and are just here to catch up on what you missed (in which case, respect). Either way, we did you the favor of rounding up all the trailers so you can at least fake a conversation in your work's Slack chat on Monday morning.

Top Gun 2: Maverick

JoBlo Movie Trailers on YouTube

More than 30 years after his iconic turn as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun, Tom Cruise reprises the role in this Miles Teller-starring sequel, which finds him training a crop of young lieutenants for a high-stakes mission.

In theaters: June 26

The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss leads this psychological thriller loosely based on an H.G. Wells novel, which follows a woman being tormented by her abusive ex. The twist? He's supposedly dead, and even as her life is repeatedly put into danger, no one can see him, prompting others to question her sanity.

In theaters: Feb. 27.

Mulan

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

The latest in Disney's string of live-action adaptations, Mulan stars Liu Yifei as the eponymous warrior. When the Emperor of China decrees one man from each family must join the army and defend the country from the huns, Mulan disguises herself as a man and steps in to fight in her ailing father's place.

In theaters: March 27

Fast & Furious 9

Two years after Fate of the Furious, Dominic (Vin Diesel) and his family re-team to take down his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a master assassin working with their old enemy Cipher (Charlize Theron).

In theaters: May 22

Black Widow

The first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow picks up after the events of Captain America: Civil War, following Natasha Romanoff as she's forced to confront her past. (Yes, the details really are that vague).

In theaters: May 1

No Time To Die

James Bond 007 on YouTube

Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Illumination on YouTube

More to come...