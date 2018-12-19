Love it or hate it, Gilmore Girls has been in the zeitgeist since its 2000 premiere on the WB. Recently, the show has seen a resurgence — first with the Gilmore Guys podcast and then with Netflix's 2016 revival, A Year in the Life. But there are those faithful Gilmore stans who never let their love for Stars Hollow wax and wane — those who can recite every episode of Gilmore Girls from memory while eating Pop-Tarts and drinking coffee through an IV.

But whether you're team Jess, Logan, or Dean, every GG fan can agree that Amy Sherman-Palladino covered a lot of narrative ground in the dramedy's seven seasons. And who can keep track of who Lorelai dates when and what Luke is grumpy about at any given moment? Then there are the show's beloved secondary characters, like Kirk, Lane, Ms. Patty, and even Taylor, whose side stories help create the beautiful tapestry that is Stars Hallow.

Plus, because Gilmore Girls is endlessly rewatachable, you may have seen it so many times at this point that the seasons have blurred together, and you're not sure where one season ends and the other begins. So for those go-for-broke fans whose timelines are muddled from repetition, here's each season of Gilmore Girls described in one sentence. Copper boom!

Season 1 Giphy Lorelai and Rory are forced to attend weekly Friday night dinners with the Gilmores in exchange for Rory's exorbitant Chilton fees; Lorelai later gets engaged to Rory's teacher, Max Medina, and her daughter dates a cute boy named Dean.

Season 2 Giphy Lorelai calls off her wedding to Max Medina and briefly gets back together with Rory's dad, Christopher; although she's still with Dean, Rory becomes smitten with Luke's nephew, Jess, and kisses him at Sookie's wedding.

Season 3 Giphy Dean and Rory break up at Star Hollow's 24-hour dance marathon — as a result, she and Jess date before he rudely skips town; the Independence Inn catches on fire, and at Rory's high school graduation, Lorelai finds out that she and Sookie got the Dragonfly.

Season 4 Giphy Sookie and Lorelai open the Dragonfly Inn, and Rory goes to Yale (didn't you see the town buttons?), where she rooms with none other than Paris Geller; Richard and Emily separate, and Rory loses her virginity to Dean, who is very much married.

Season 5 Giphy Rory breaks up with sad-sack Dean (bless), starts dating Logan, steals a yacht, and drops out of Yale; Lorelai finally gets together with Luke, eventually proposing to him, and her parents renew their vows. Take that, Pennilyn Lott!

Season 6 Giphy After living in the Gilmores' pool house and doing community service, Rory returns to school and moves in with Logan; Luke and Lorelai break up after he finds out about his long-lost daughter, April, and Lane marries Zach.

Season 7 Giphy Lorelai has a short-lived marriage to Christopher but ultimately gets back together with Luke; Logan proposes to Rory, but she rejects him and gets a job covering Barack Obama's campaign after graduating from Yale.