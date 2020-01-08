1. "All By Myself" by Céline Dion: The first time Zoey becomes aware of her new ability is when a sadsack stranger on the streets suddenly breaks out into a rendition of this karaoke staple. Grade: D for Depressing.

2. "Whatta Man" by Salt-n-Pepa (feat. En Vogue): As Zoey is reeling from her first musical encounter, she's suddenly enveloped by another when three women start belting this tune at the sight of a particularly swole gent strolling by. Grade: B for Biceps.

3. "Help!" by The Beatles: Zoey's world is turned upside down when the slow trickle of songs evolves into a full-on deluge with this giant production number, as she finds herself literally chased through the streets of San Fran by hordes of lonely strangers confessing their pain to her. Grade: A for Aaahh, What's Happeningggg???

4. "Mad World" by Gary Jules: Zoey's power starts to hone halfway through the episode, allowing her to focus in on specific people's thoughts… like this tearful ballad sung by her normally handsome and happy coworker, Simon. Grade: A+. Just an A+, he sounded great.

5. "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled: Zoey's outwardly supportive coworker Leif (yes, Leif) turns out to be a secret creep when he's betrayed by his alarming inner monologue that involves a lot of (read: too much) white rapping. Grade: F for I'm Frightened, Please Make It Stop

6. "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper: The emotional high point of the premiere comes when Zoey's magical musical powers allow her to communicate with her comatose father. Although he can't speak, she hears his thoughts of love and encouragement communicated through a moving rendition of this classic. Grade: A- for Aw Gee, I'm Crying.

7. "I Think I Love You" by The Partridge Family: The pilot ends on an awkward cliffhanger, as Zoey's power reveals that, while she's been crushing on cute (and enfianced) Simon, her bestie Max has also been crushing on her, completely unbeknownst to Zoey. The way you want your crush to find out about your feelings probably isn't by crooning a corny Partridge Family song at her, tbh. Grade: C for Cringe

This list will be updated throughout the season.