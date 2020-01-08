Every Song From 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Ranked From "Adorable" To "Make It Stop"
If you're still waiting for the inevitable Glee reboot that's surely coming to FOX any day now… well, you'll have to wait a bit longer. But in the meantime, you can enjoy the songs on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's new musical series. Former Suburgatory star Jane Levy stars in this quirky, colorful show as the titular Zoey, whose world is consumed by song and dance numbers not because of her participation in an underdog show choir, but because of a mysterious mishap with an MRI machine.
Yes, really. After a series of headaches make Zoey worry that she's suffering from the same degenerative brain condition as her father, she goes into the hospital to have her head checked. Right as the machine starts whirring and the technician starts blasting some tunes, San Francisco is hit by a small earthquake. The music jumbles, Zoey's scan flares, and suddenly, she can hear everyone's innermost thoughts communicated to her through elaborately choreographed flash mobs and emotional power ballads.
This development proves to be simultaneously alarming, embarrassing, and (surprisingly) healing for Zoey, as her newfound gift both allows her to be ambushed by strangers' feelings and have heart-to-hearts with those closest to her — through the iconic lyrics of artists like Salt-n-Pepa, natch.
Here's every song covered on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist so far, from Céline to Cyndi:
Episode 1, "Pilot"
1. "All By Myself" by Céline Dion: The first time Zoey becomes aware of her new ability is when a sadsack stranger on the streets suddenly breaks out into a rendition of this karaoke staple. Grade: D for Depressing.
2. "Whatta Man" by Salt-n-Pepa (feat. En Vogue): As Zoey is reeling from her first musical encounter, she's suddenly enveloped by another when three women start belting this tune at the sight of a particularly swole gent strolling by. Grade: B for Biceps.
3. "Help!" by The Beatles: Zoey's world is turned upside down when the slow trickle of songs evolves into a full-on deluge with this giant production number, as she finds herself literally chased through the streets of San Fran by hordes of lonely strangers confessing their pain to her. Grade: A for Aaahh, What's Happeningggg???
4. "Mad World" by Gary Jules: Zoey's power starts to hone halfway through the episode, allowing her to focus in on specific people's thoughts… like this tearful ballad sung by her normally handsome and happy coworker, Simon. Grade: A+. Just an A+, he sounded great.
5. "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled: Zoey's outwardly supportive coworker Leif (yes, Leif) turns out to be a secret creep when he's betrayed by his alarming inner monologue that involves a lot of (read: too much) white rapping. Grade: F for I'm Frightened, Please Make It Stop
6. "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper: The emotional high point of the premiere comes when Zoey's magical musical powers allow her to communicate with her comatose father. Although he can't speak, she hears his thoughts of love and encouragement communicated through a moving rendition of this classic. Grade: A- for Aw Gee, I'm Crying.
7. "I Think I Love You" by The Partridge Family: The pilot ends on an awkward cliffhanger, as Zoey's power reveals that, while she's been crushing on cute (and enfianced) Simon, her bestie Max has also been crushing on her, completely unbeknownst to Zoey. The way you want your crush to find out about your feelings probably isn't by crooning a corny Partridge Family song at her, tbh. Grade: C for Cringe
This list will be updated throughout the season.