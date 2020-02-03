Every Song In Shakira & Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the 2020 Super Bowl stage on Sunday for a whirlwind, career-spanning medley of their greatest hits. And there was so much happening, you may need a rundown of all the songs in Shakira and J.Lo's halftime show just to process what you just watched.
"She Wolf"
Clad in an ultra-sparkly red fringe two-piece, Shakira kicked things off with "She Wolf" from her 2009 album of the same name.
"Empire"
She then transitioned to this rock-tinged power ballad from her self-titled 2014 LP.
"Whenever, Wherever"
And carried right on into her infectious 2001 single, which helped her break big in the U.S.
"I Like It" by Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Cardi B
After bringing Bad Bunny onstage, Shakira subbed in for Cardi B on the ubiquitous, Latin-infused "I Like It."
"Hips Don't Lie"
Finally, before succeeding the stage to J.Lo, Shakira full-on crowd-surfed to her irresistibley danceable "Hips Don't Lie."
"Jenny From The Block"
Enter J.Lo, who made. an. entrance. by ripping off a flowy pink satin skirt to reveal a black, studded leather one-piece with matching chaps, all while singing her timeless 2002 track "Jenny From The Block."
"Ain't It Funny"
She followed it up with the slow-bounce "Ain't It Funny," which she originally recorded for The Wedding Singer but instead featured on her self-titled 2001 album.
"Get Right"
J.Lo accompanied this horn-accented 2005 number with a knee slide across the stage.
"Waiting For Tonight"
After a quick change into a silvery, mirrored bodysuit, she pole-danced to "Waiting for Tonight" in an homage to her (sadly not Oscars-nominated) Hustlers role.
"Love Don't Cost A Thing"
Next up was this prime early 2000s R&B staple...
"Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William
...which J Balvin interpolated with his Latin crossover hit "Mi Gente."
"On The Floor"
Then came the semi-more recent, Pitbull-featuring 2011 tune "On the Floor" (although Pitbull was not in attendance).
"Let's Get Loud"
And at last, J.Lo's daughter — alongside an entire children's chorus — joined her onstage for a rendition of "Let's Get Loud," which they paired with the chorus of "Born In the U.S.A."
"Waka Waka"
To close it all out, Shakira returned for a hip-shimmying, aerobatic-filled duet of "Waka Waka."