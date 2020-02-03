Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's hips don't lie: they just put on one of the most thrilling Super Bowl performances the world has ever seen. Shakira and J.Lo’s Super Bowl Halftime Show made Twitter dance, cry, and celebrate — sometimes all at once. On Sunday, Feb. 2, the music icons made history as the first Latinx performers to headline the Halftime Show, and they put on a dazzling show filled with non-stop hits, effortless choreography, and surprise guests.

Shakira hit the stage first and made the most of her birthday celebrations, tearing through hits like “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and of course, “Hips Don’t Lie.” Bad Bunny also joined her for a bit of “Chantaje” and “I Like It” before Lopez took the stage. J.Lo performed a slew of her hits, including “Waiting for Tonight” with those iconic green lasers and her Hustlers stripper pole moves, before J Balvin joined her for a rousing rendition of “Mi Gente.” She also had the most adorable surprise guest — her daughter Emme.

However, nothing compared to the show’s finale, when J.Lo and Shakira hit the stage together for a mash-up of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka,” two anthems that are both perfect for stadiums and meaningful for Latinx and African cultures. Seeing the two of them together on music's biggest stage was a powerful display of female and Latinx empowerment, and Twitter was living for every second of it.

The most spectacular moment of Latinx pride during the show was J.Lo wearing the Puerto Rican flag as a cape next to her daughter Emme, as she sang "Born in the USA." It was a very pointed statement, and Twitter had a lot of love for her inspired choice.

Many users were also ecstatic that J.Lo put her Hustlers pole-dance training to good use, especially during that legendary performance of "Waiting For Tonight." The Oscars truly missed out.

And of course, people can't stop talking about that moment with Shakira's tongue.

Most of all, everyone on Twitter really just loved seeing J-Lo and Shakira together on stage, doing what they do best.

However, it was Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria that said it best, with a simple "Amen." To J.Lo and Shakira, we pray.