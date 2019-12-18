Netflix's Soundtrack is basically a series of music videos culled into a TV show. It follows the intertwining love stories of a group of Los Angelans who express their emotions through elaborate lip-sync performances. This means that while some of the songs in Soundtrack are originals, the majority are instead a mix of popular hits and old school classics. But according to creator Joshua Safran (Smash, Gossip Girl), there's a good reason for this.

"The characters are using songs they know to express themselves, like we all sing along and think about songs in our heads. When you do that, you're hearing that artist, not your own voice," Safran told Playbill, noting that he was inspired by the 1978 British series Pennies from Heaven, which uses a similar shtick.

There are a number of cast members who certainly could belt out a tune or two themselves — like Callie Hernandez of La La Land and singer Christina Milian — but the bigger appeal here is the dancing. (Step Up alum Jenna Dewan notably stars). See what they'll be lip-syncing along to below.

Episode 1: Nellie and Sam

"Elastic Heart" by Sia

"Between Me And You" by Brandon Flowers

"Love Is A Losing Game" by Amy Winehouse

"Smile" by Nat King Cole

"Houston We Have A Problem" by Pacific Electric (cast)

Mashup: "Sorry Not Sorry" by Demi Lovato and "Believer" by Imagine Dragons

Episode 2: Joanna and Nellie

"Heat" by Kelly Clarkson

"Never Gonna Happen" by Lily Allen

"Crash And Burn Girl" by Robyn

Mashup: "Unconditionally" by Katy Perry and "Mercy" by Duffy

Episode 3: Sam and Dante

"Deep In A Dream" by Chet Baker

"Morning View" by Towkio featuring SZA

"Simple Things" by Miguel

Mashup: "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers and "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars

"Not Gonna Blink" by Sam (Paul James of the cast)

Episode 4: Margot and Frankie

"Danny's Song" by Anne Murray

"Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty

"Nobody's Girl" by Bonnie Raitt

"Reelin In The Years" by Steely Dan

Medley: "Both Sides Now" by Judy Collins / Neil Diamond / Joni Mitchell

Episode 5: Dante and Annette

"Real Life" by The Weeknd

"Take It To The Limit" by Etta James

"We Find Love" by Daniel Caesar

Mashup: "Good Luck" by Basement Jaxx featuring Lisa Kekaula and "Blood // Water" by grandson

Episode 6: Joanna and Eleanor

"Fast Slow Disco" by St. Vincent

Episode 7: Sam and Frank

"Big Time" by Peter Gabriel

"Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)" by Sly & The Family Stone

"Losing You" by Randy Newman

"Bye Bye Love" by Ray Charles

"I Will Not Stop Fighting" by Leo Sayer

Episode 8: Gigi and Jean

"It's A Fine Life" by Original Broadway Cast of Oliver

"But Alive" by Lauren Bacall

"Poor Everybody Else" by Michele Lee

"Life Is Just A Bowl of Cherries" by Judy Garland

Episode 9: Margot and Annette

"Roads" by Portishead

"Long Way To Be Happy" by Darlene Love

Medley: "I Will Always Love You" by Dolly Parton / Whitney Houston

"Tell Him" by Lauryn Hill

Episode 10: Finale