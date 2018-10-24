Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In November 2018 Will Help You Kick Off The Holiday Season
The outside may be getting colder and colder, but everything leaving and coming to Netflix in November 2018 is sure to help you embrace the chilly weather and welcome some much needed holiday cheer. Because when it comes to introducing new Christmas-centric movies, this streaming service totally has your back and will get you in the holiday spirit faster than you can pour another glass of egg nog.
Like every other month that rolls around, Netflix is gearing up to bring some new additions and classic favorites to your television screens that'll make you want to stay on that comfy couch of yours for weeks on end. However, also just like every other month, while new shows and movies arrive on the platform, others are forced to leave in order to make room. It's not an ideal scenario by any means, but thankfully Netflix manages to make the trouble well worth our while by providing a vast new selection of entertainment into the mix. And if you're forced to stay inside, what better way to embrace the oncoming winter than by watching endless amounts of TV?
So without further adieu, here's everything coming and leaving Netflix in November that you'll want to make note of, along with the complete list further down. But first off, let's start with what's heading your way in the next few weeks.
1. Angela's Christmas (Nov. 1)
Based on a story by Frank McCourt, this heartwarming story takes place during Christmas Eve and centers around a character named, you guessed it, Angela. Given Netflix's past success with widely popular Christmas movies, this one is sure to be a must-see for all.
2. Bram Stoker's Dracula (Nov. 1)
OK, so this one isn't exactly meant to put you in the holiday spirit, but considering that it's arriving on Nov. 1, it's definitely worth watching for those still riding that Halloween high.
3. Doctor Strange (Nov. 1)
There's nothing strange about wanting more Benedict Cumberbatch in your life.
4. Good Will Hunting (Nov. 1)
Fans of Robin Williams can't miss out on this classic.
5. Julie & Julia (Nov. 1)
Cooking is a big part of the holidays and nobody can appreciate that better than the iconic Julia Childs played by the equally iconic Meryl Streep.
6. National Lampoon's Animal House (Nov. 1)
When it comes to rauchy frat house comedies, no movie does it better than Animal House.
7. Scary Movie 2 (Nov. 1)
If you love Halloween and aren't quite ready to say goodbye to this particular holiday, the Scary Movie franchise is the perfect way to ease you out of your treat-or-treating blues. After all, what better way to get over the spookiest time of the year than by laughing about it?
8. Scary Movie 3 (Nov. 1)
Because if you watch the second, you might as well round it out by watching the third.
9. Sex and the City: The Movie (Nov. 1)
Nothing could be more fabulous than kicking off the month with some of your favorite TV BFFs.
10. Sixteen Candles (Nov. 1)
This John Hughes-directed coming-of-age classic will give you all the typical nostalgia feels, while also making you thankful that your teenage years are behind you.
11. The English Patient (Nov. 1)
Watching this would be a great way to help remind you that Ralph Fiennes has played a lot more than just Voldemort.
12. Cape Fear (Nov. 1)
This psychological thriller will make you never be able to look at Robert De Niro the same way ever again.
13. Cloverfield (Nov. 1)
Halloween may be over, but your scare intake doesn't have to be.
14. House Of Cards Season 6 (Nov. 2)
The sixth and final season is a definitely must-see, not just because Claire Underwood is now president. Wait, actually, yes that is the main reason, but honestly, isn't that enough?
15. Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 4 (Nov. 2)
The songs are always so catchy, you won't be able to help singing along.
What's Coming
Nov. 1
- Angela's Christmas
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game - Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li's Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
Nov. 2
- Brainchild
- House of Cards: Season 6
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
Nov. 3
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Nov. 4
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)
Nov. 5
- Homecoming: Season 1
- John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons
Nov. 7
- Into the Forest
Nov. 8
- The Sea of Trees
Nov. 9
- Beat Bugs: Season 3
- La Reina del Flow
- Medal of Honor
- Outlaw King
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
- Super Drags
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
- Westside
Nov. 12
- Green Room
Nov. 13
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Oh My Ghost
- Warrior
Nov. 15
- May The Devil Take You
- The Crew
Nov. 16
- Cam
- Narcos: Mexico
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Break-Up
- The Kominsky Method
- The Princess Switch
Nov. 18
- The Pixar Story
Nov. 19
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3
Nov. 20
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Sabrina
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Nov. 21
- The Tribe
Nov. 22
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- The Christmas Chronicles
Nov. 23
- Frontier: Season 3
- Fugitiva
- Sick Note
- Sick Note: Season 2
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Nov. 25
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Nov. 27
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
Nov. 29
- Pocoyo: Season 4
Nov. 30
- 1983
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family: Season 3
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Rajma Chawal
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
- The World Is Yours
- Tiempo compartido
What's Leaving
Nov. 1
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to me
- Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
Nov. 12
- Anna Karenina
Nov. 16
- Paddington
Nov. 17
- Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5
