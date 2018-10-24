The outside may be getting colder and colder, but everything leaving and coming to Netflix in November 2018 is sure to help you embrace the chilly weather and welcome some much needed holiday cheer. Because when it comes to introducing new Christmas-centric movies, this streaming service totally has your back and will get you in the holiday spirit faster than you can pour another glass of egg nog.

Like every other month that rolls around, Netflix is gearing up to bring some new additions and classic favorites to your television screens that'll make you want to stay on that comfy couch of yours for weeks on end. However, also just like every other month, while new shows and movies arrive on the platform, others are forced to leave in order to make room. It's not an ideal scenario by any means, but thankfully Netflix manages to make the trouble well worth our while by providing a vast new selection of entertainment into the mix. And if you're forced to stay inside, what better way to embrace the oncoming winter than by watching endless amounts of TV?

So without further adieu, here's everything coming and leaving Netflix in November that you'll want to make note of, along with the complete list further down. But first off, let's start with what's heading your way in the next few weeks.

1. Angela's Christmas (Nov. 1)

Based on a story by Frank McCourt, this heartwarming story takes place during Christmas Eve and centers around a character named, you guessed it, Angela. Given Netflix's past success with widely popular Christmas movies, this one is sure to be a must-see for all.

2. Bram Stoker's Dracula (Nov. 1)

OK, so this one isn't exactly meant to put you in the holiday spirit, but considering that it's arriving on Nov. 1, it's definitely worth watching for those still riding that Halloween high.

3. Doctor Strange (Nov. 1)

There's nothing strange about wanting more Benedict Cumberbatch in your life.

4. Good Will Hunting (Nov. 1)

Fans of Robin Williams can't miss out on this classic.

5. Julie & Julia (Nov. 1)

Cooking is a big part of the holidays and nobody can appreciate that better than the iconic Julia Childs played by the equally iconic Meryl Streep.

6. National Lampoon's Animal House (Nov. 1)

When it comes to rauchy frat house comedies, no movie does it better than Animal House.

7. Scary Movie 2 (Nov. 1)

If you love Halloween and aren't quite ready to say goodbye to this particular holiday, the Scary Movie franchise is the perfect way to ease you out of your treat-or-treating blues. After all, what better way to get over the spookiest time of the year than by laughing about it?

8. Scary Movie 3 (Nov. 1)

Because if you watch the second, you might as well round it out by watching the third.

9. Sex and the City: The Movie (Nov. 1)

Nothing could be more fabulous than kicking off the month with some of your favorite TV BFFs.

10. Sixteen Candles (Nov. 1)

This John Hughes-directed coming-of-age classic will give you all the typical nostalgia feels, while also making you thankful that your teenage years are behind you.

11. The English Patient (Nov. 1)

Watching this would be a great way to help remind you that Ralph Fiennes has played a lot more than just Voldemort.

12. Cape Fear (Nov. 1)

This psychological thriller will make you never be able to look at Robert De Niro the same way ever again.

13. Cloverfield (Nov. 1)

Halloween may be over, but your scare intake doesn't have to be.

14. House Of Cards Season 6 (Nov. 2)

The sixth and final season is a definitely must-see, not just because Claire Underwood is now president. Wait, actually, yes that is the main reason, but honestly, isn't that enough?

15. Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 4 (Nov. 2)

The songs are always so catchy, you won't be able to help singing along.

What's Coming

Nov. 1

Angela's Christmas

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game - Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li's Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon's Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

Nov. 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28)

Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

Into the Forest

Nov. 8

The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

Nov. 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

The Tribe

Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo compartido

What's Leaving

Nov. 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Nov. 12

Anna Karenina

Nov. 16

Paddington

Nov. 17

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5

