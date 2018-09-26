If you take yourself a sneaky peeky at everything leaving and coming to Netflix in October of 2018, it's clear that the Netflix gods are giving audiences not just movies and TV shows that are perfect for a scary Halloween night viewing, but also those worthy of a full-on fall marathon. Because contrary to popular belief, October isn't just a month for scares and costumes anymore. Just like the other 11 months, it's a perfect time to sit down at home and relax with a movie or two — or five — and they don't even have to be goosebumps-inducing. To that end, Netflix is adding a whole bunch of new titles available to stream this month, and we think you're gonna be excited about a lot of them.

This October, Netflix is adding a lot of creepy new titles, including its new original series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which promises to be a dark look into the life of a teenage witch who has to decide if she wants to be human or live a life loyal to the devil (your average teen dilemma). But, on the lighter side, Netflix is also bringing back addictive Japanese reality show Terrace House — which you definitely need to check out if you haven't — and some nostalgic go-tos like a handful of Monty Python films and the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen classic, A New York Minute. Whether you're into horror or just looking for a new favorite to cozy up with, the titles coming to Netflix this October have got you covered.

Let's kick things off with the most exciting things making their way to your screens next month, because there's a lot to celebrate:

1. Billy Madison (Oct. 1)

You'll finally get the chance to see if this Adam Sandler comedy that was the favorite of every boy in your middle school class holds up.

2. Empire Records (Oct. 1)

Check out baby faces like Liv Tyler and Renée Zellweger in this 90s film about an embattled record store teetering on the brink of ruin. (Good thing that never happened to any record stores in real life!)

3. Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain and Seriously Funny (Oct. 1)

The comedian is bringing not one but two comedy specials to the streaming platform in October, so stay tuned.

And here's the full list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix next month, so you can make sure you don't miss a thing:

What's Coming

Oct. 1

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Oct. 3

Truth Or Dare (2017)

Oct. 4

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Oct. 5

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Elite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes (Streaming Every Sunday)

YG Future Strategy Office

Oct. 6

Little Things: Season 1

Oct. 8

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Oct. 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

Oct. 10

22 July

Pacto de Sangue

Oct. 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Schitt's Creek Season 4

Oct. 12

Apostle

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane Season 2

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

The Haunting of Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

Oct. 15

Octonauts Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments

Oct. 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up

Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. Limited Series

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito salvaje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer Part 2

Marvel's Daredevil Season 3

The Night Comes For Us

Wanderlust

Oct. 21

Robozuna

Oct. 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

Oct. 24

Bodyguard

Oct. 25

Great News Season 2

Oct. 26

Been So Long

Castlevania Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

Oct. 27

Girl from Nowhere

Oct. 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday)

Oct. 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

Oct. 31

Goldie & Bear Season 2

Gun City

What's Leaving

Oct. 1

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar Seasons 1-6

Oct. 2

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Oct. 6

The BFG

Oct. 8

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Oct. 10

Leap Year

Oct. 13

The Nut Job

Oct. 14

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

Oct. 17

Donnie Darko

Oct. 22

The Secret Life of Pets

Oct. 24

V/H/S/2

Oct. 25

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

Oct. 26

Southside with You

Oct. 28

Bridget Jones's Baby

More to come...