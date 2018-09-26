Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In October 2018 Will Give Fans All The Scares They Need
If you take yourself a sneaky peeky at everything leaving and coming to Netflix in October of 2018, it's clear that the Netflix gods are giving audiences not just movies and TV shows that are perfect for a scary Halloween night viewing, but also those worthy of a full-on fall marathon. Because contrary to popular belief, October isn't just a month for scares and costumes anymore. Just like the other 11 months, it's a perfect time to sit down at home and relax with a movie or two — or five — and they don't even have to be goosebumps-inducing. To that end, Netflix is adding a whole bunch of new titles available to stream this month, and we think you're gonna be excited about a lot of them.
This October, Netflix is adding a lot of creepy new titles, including its new original series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which promises to be a dark look into the life of a teenage witch who has to decide if she wants to be human or live a life loyal to the devil (your average teen dilemma). But, on the lighter side, Netflix is also bringing back addictive Japanese reality show Terrace House — which you definitely need to check out if you haven't — and some nostalgic go-tos like a handful of Monty Python films and the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen classic, A New York Minute. Whether you're into horror or just looking for a new favorite to cozy up with, the titles coming to Netflix this October have got you covered.
Let's kick things off with the most exciting things making their way to your screens next month, because there's a lot to celebrate:
1. Billy Madison (Oct. 1)
You'll finally get the chance to see if this Adam Sandler comedy that was the favorite of every boy in your middle school class holds up.
Coming
2. Empire Records (Oct. 1)
Check out baby faces like Liv Tyler and Renée Zellweger in this 90s film about an embattled record store teetering on the brink of ruin. (Good thing that never happened to any record stores in real life!)
3. Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain and Seriously Funny (Oct. 1)
The comedian is bringing not one but two comedy specials to the streaming platform in October, so stay tuned.
And here's the full list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix next month, so you can make sure you don't miss a thing:
What's Coming
Oct. 1
- Angel Eyes
- Anger Management
- Billy Madison
- Black Dynamite
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blazing Saddles
- Empire Records
- Gotham: Season 4
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
- Must Love Dogs
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
- Mystic River
- New York Minute
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Pay It Forward
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumble in the Bronx
- She's Out of My League
- Sommersby
- The Dead Pool
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Green Mile
- The Lake House
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Shining
- V for Vendetta
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Oct. 2
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times
- MeatEater: Season 7
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
- Monty Python's Life of Brian
Oct. 3
- Truth Or Dare (2017)
Oct. 4
- Creeped Out
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Oct. 5
- Big Mouth: Season 2
- Dancing Queen
- Elite
- Empire Games
- Little Things: Season 2
- Malevolent
- Private Life
- Super Monsters Save Halloween
- Super Monsters: Season 2
- The Rise of Phoenixes (Streaming Every Sunday)
- YG Future Strategy Office
Oct. 6
- Little Things: Season 1
Oct. 8
- Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond
Oct. 9
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4
Oct. 10
- 22 July
- Pacto de Sangue
Oct. 11
- Salt Fat Acid Heat
- Schitt's Creek Season 4
Oct. 12
- Apostle
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
- FightWorld
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
- Tarzan and Jane Season 2
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
- The Haunting of Hill House
- The Kindergarten Teacher
Oct. 15
- Octonauts Season 4
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments
Oct. 16
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up
Oct. 19
- Accidentally in Love
- Ask the Doctor
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. Limited Series
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice
- Distrito salvaje
- Gnome Alone
- Haunted
- Hip-Hop Evolution Season 2
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade
- Larva Island
- Making a Murderer Part 2
- Marvel's Daredevil Season 3
- The Night Comes For Us
- Wanderlust
Oct. 21
- Robozuna
Oct. 23
- Adam Sandler 100% Fresh
Oct. 24
- Bodyguard
Oct. 25
- Great News Season 2
Oct. 26
- Been So Long
- Castlevania Season 2
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Dovlatov
- Jefe
- Shirkers
- Terrorism Close Calls
Oct. 27
- Girl from Nowhere
Oct. 28
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday)
Oct. 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
- The Degenerates
Oct. 31
- Goldie & Bear Season 2
- Gun City
What's Leaving
Oct. 1
- 21
- Adventureland
- Akira
- Bad Boys
- Boogie Nights
- Cinderella Man
- Curse of Chucky
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
- Full Metal Jacket
- Guess Who
- Inside Man
- Let Me In
- Life Is Beautiful
- Menace II Society
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Sin City
- Stealth
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Clan
- The Family Man
- The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
- The Lost Boys
- The Rugrats Movie
- Trading Places
- White Collar Seasons 1-6
Oct. 2
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Oct. 6
- The BFG
Oct. 8
- 90210: Seasons 1-5
- Kubo and the Two Strings
Oct. 10
- Leap Year
Oct. 13
- The Nut Job
Oct. 14
- About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
- The Babadook
Oct. 17
- Donnie Darko
Oct. 22
- The Secret Life of Pets
Oct. 24
- V/H/S/2
Oct. 25
- Big Eyes
- Queen of Katwe
Oct. 26
- Southside with You
Oct. 28
- Bridget Jones's Baby
More to come...