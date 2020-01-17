Ever since its inception, The Women's March has been a central focus in the fight for female equality. Now in its fourth year, The Women's March is still bringing people together across the globe, including our capital. But when is the 2020 Women's March London, and what else is there to know about the event? It's flown fairly under the radar so far, but here are all the details you'll need on the day, including what will be involved, where to go, and what to bring.

When is the 2020 Women's March London?

The Women's March 2020 is being held tomorrow, Jan. 18. It begins at 12 p.m. As well as this one in London, events will also be held in other UK cities, as well as Portugal, Germany, Belgium, and across the U.S., where a flagship march will take place in Washington DC, all on the same day.

Where is the meeting point for the 2020 Women's March London?

This year, marchers will meet at Richmond Terrace, in Westminster. Richmond Terrace is a Parliamentary, Grade II building.

What will happen at the 2020 Women's March London?

Unlike previous years, 2020 will not see an actual march take place. Instead, it will be an event of sorts that will see a static rally take place and a number of speakers will take to the stage.

Although the women's marches first began in protest of Donald Trump and his misogynistic presidency, it has gone on to shed light on other important issues in the year since. For 2020, the organisers of Women's March London are taking things up a notch, joining forces with The Equality Trust, and the event will be held as part of the Fight Inequality Alliance’s protests, which will take place in around 30 countries.

Barcroft Media / Getty

These protests are tied to next week's World Economic Forum, which will take place in Davos and see 3,000 world leaders from 118 countries gather to discuss issues such as climate change.

As well as the climate problem, rally participants also wish to shed light on things such as access to quality education and housing around the world.

"The political climate is even more divided and complex than it was three years ago," Dr Wanda Wyporska, Executive Director of The Equality Trust, told The Independent. "Women all over the globe are most hard hit by inequality in all its forms and we need to bring our voices to the forefront of this debate, as women are leading the fight back."

Who will be at the 2020 Women's March London?

The Women's March revealed the full list of speakers on their Twitter recently, and includes comedian and activist Sajeela Kershi and musicians Isatta Sheriff and EmpresS *1.

What should you bring to the 2020 Women's March London?

The official Facebook page for the event suggests bringing "your bells and whistles or pots, pans and musical instruments," and encourages attendees to "make some noise." In practical terms, it's best to wear comfortably footwear and clothing, as you may be on your feet for a while! I would also pack a bottle of water and some snacks to keep you going throughout the day.